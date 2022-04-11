Game 4: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and notes

The Red Sox managed to avoid a sweep by the Yankees over the weekend with a 4-2 win in New York Sunday night. Next up is a three-game series with the Tigers in Detroit. Michael Wacha will take the hill in Monday’s opener, making his first start in a Red Sox uniform.
“I’m really looking forward to getting out there and getting this season started,” Wacha told Julian McWilliams. “I’m just looking forward to competing against those guys.”
Rich Hill is scheduled to go Tuesday against Tyler Alexander, followed by Nate Eovaldi on Wednesday against former Red Sox Eduardo Rodríguez.
Lineups
RED SOX (1-2): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (3-5, 5.05 ERA in 2021)
TIGERS (1-2): TBA
Pitching: RHP Matt Manning (4-7, 5.80 ERA in 2021)
Time: 5:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Manning: Has not faced any Boston batters
Tigers vs. Wacha: Akil Baddoo 0-2, Tucker Barnhart 4-19, Javier Báez 6-21, Miguel Cabrera 2-2, Jeimer Candelario 0-2, Robbie Grossman 0-2, Eric Haase 1-2, Austin Meadows 0-3, Jonathan Schoop 0-2
Stat of the day: Manning pitched 12 ⅓ innings in four spring starts and posted a 3.65 ERA.
Notes: Wacha, who spent the bulk of his career with St. Louis, has only faced Detroit once. He gave up one run in five innings in that outing. In his last spring start, Wacha surrendered six runs (all earned) on six hits, including three homers, in four innings. … Manning was rushed to the majors last season due to injuries and wound up making 18 starts. … Second baseman Trevor Story missed the series finale against the Yankees with an illness, but is expected back in the lineup Monday. “I think it’s one of those 24-hour flus, but he got tested and everything is fine. So he either travels with us tonight or by himself tomorrow but as far as like, COVID, he’s (tested negative),” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday.
