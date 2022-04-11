Game 4: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and notes

The Red Sox managed to avoid a sweep by the Yankees over the weekend with a 4-2 win in New York Sunday night. Next up is a three-game series with the Tigers in Detroit. Michael Wacha will take the hill in Monday’s opener, making his first start in a Red Sox uniform.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out there and getting this season started,” Wacha told Julian McWilliams. “I’m just looking forward to competing against those guys.”

Rich Hill is scheduled to go Tuesday against Tyler Alexander, followed by Nate Eovaldi on Wednesday against former Red Sox Eduardo Rodríguez.