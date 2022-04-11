Kiké Hernández gives thumbs up to his miked up moment on Sunday

“I thought it was going to be really weird, really distracting, but it actually wasn’t at all,” Hernández said. “I enjoyed it a lot more than I thought I was going to. I told [ESPN broadcaster Eduardo Pérez ] the conversations I was having with you guys are the conversations I’m having with myself out there in the outfield because it’s pretty boring out there. I enjoyed it a lot.”

DETROIT — Kiké Hernández was miked up during the fourth inning of Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox broadcast. Just ahead of the series opener against the Tigers, Hernández reflected on that experience, saying he was hesitant about it at first.

Hernández admitted he had to filter out some things he actually wanted to say, and flip it into the television version.

“There’s a lot of [expletive] that went through my mind that I had to bite my tongue,” Hernández said. “Because people are gonna think I’m just absolutely [expletive] up in the head. So yeah, I had to be self conscious about not being myself too much.”

Originally, ESPN said they were just going to ask Hernández about his pre-pitch routine. But that changed when he had a lot of action come his way, including Anthony Rizzo’s two-RBI, game-tying single where Hernández hurled himself plateward in an attempt to throw the trail runner out at home.

“Even though that tied the game, and I had just struck out, it went better than I thought,” Hernández said.

Matt Strahm impressive

Lefthander Matt Strahm can flash some electric stuff. It caught the eye of manager Alex Cora and his coaching staff during spring training, who used him twice during the Yankees series.

Strahm can run his four-seam fastball and two-seamer up to 95 miles per hour. His arm slot and hyper-active motion toward the plate makes it difficult for hitters to pick up the ball.

“He’s interesting,” Cora said. “You guys saw the fastball. He’s just a guy we have to keep healthy. His stuff plays against both lefties and righties. [We like] his velocity, his cutter. He likes to pitch in.”

Righties have just a .228 batting average against Strahm. Lefties hit .252.

Strahm had right knee surgery at the start of 2021, forcing him to miss much of the season. When the Sox acquired him, they felt he could be a huge piece of the bullpen puzzle. But, as Cora noted, health is the key.

“The fact that he can keep the ball in the ballpark against righties, and the fact that he can go multiple innings is huge for us,” Cora said.

Barnes in, Story out

Matt Barnes was available out of the bullpen Monday, after being unavailable for the Yankees series with a tight back . . . Trevor Story missed a second straight game after not playing Sunday due to flu-like symptoms, but is traveling to Detroit. The Sox expect him to play Tuesday . . . WooSox infielder Ryan Fitzgerald has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, joining outfielder Jarren Duran. Fitzgerald was 7 for 11 (.636) with three homers in his first three games, after a successful big-league camp in which he batted .313 with four homers in 20 plate appearances.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.