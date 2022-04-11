At Lawrence, boys’ volleyball enjoys a reawakening after a protracted pandemic pause

The Lancers, like every other team, saw their 2020 season cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Lawrence was hit harder than most cities by the virus in 2021. School remained remote well into spring, and with low numbers and a hesitancy to play, the boys’ volleyball team shut things down for a second consecutive season.

“To be honest, I was really nervous,” Sanchez said with a laugh.

Lawrence boys’ volleyball coach Hector Sanchez arrived a half hour early to the first day of tryouts. He anxiously anticipated the students who would show up to play after the Lancers had been sidelined for nearly three years.

So when 50 kids tried out this spring and 30 ultimately landed on teams, Sanchez welled up with pride.

“[They] were like, ‘Don’t worry Coach, we’re back,’” he said. “Even though they’re still learning, they said, ‘No, we’re going to be back again.’”

Sanchez knows Lawrence’s history of volleyball prowess, including their 2005 state championship, as well as anyone. He joined the school’s inaugural team, played for four years from 1999-2002, and assisted under longtime coach Tony Hajjar before taking over in 2018. Under Sanchez, the Lancers went 20-4 in back-to-back seasons and made a 2018 North final appearance.

Lawrence starts this season almost entirely from scratch. Seniors Enclin Guerrero, David Bermudez and Julio Santana who as freshmen played on Lawerence’s junior varsity, are the only players with any previous experience in the program.

“I have the kids already — I have the players, have the bodies — so it’s up to me to start working with them obviously, just teaching the game from zero,” Sanchez said.

Returning to the sport is a physical and mental test for the senior trio. They’ve had few opportunities to play organized volleyball in the past two years outside of some local rec leagues. Guerrero’s first day of practice was his first time on the court since his 2019 club season with Nor’East Volleyball.

“I was a little rusty, but it felt good to get a feel of the ball again,” he said. “It felt good to be around people who liked the sport.”

All three agreed that the harder challenge is learning their roles as leaders. Bermudez, Guerrero and Santana never got the opportunity to develop their voices and hone their leadership skills. They’re now tasked with restoring a program to its former glory while learning on the fly.

“I’m used to looking up at older kids; they’re the ones that really raise me up when I’m feeling down,” Santana said. “Now I can’t be down, because then my body language translates to my other teammates. I’m starting to learn [that] I have a huge effect on how games go and our attitude.”

All three recognize that winning will take time. Lawrence is 0-2 so far, but rallied and captured its first set in a 3-1 loss against Billerica on Friday. Bermudez stresses that building communication and chemistry are top priorities. The Lancers relish the small moments of success, like when sophomore David Castillo slammed a kill set up by Bermudez in a preseason scrimmage against Andover.

“You will never see us doubting ourselves,” Bermudez said. “We will always go out and try our best to win. And if we lose, we lose fighting.”

Throughout the fall and winter seasons, Sanchez bounced between football and basketball games to recruit students. Guerrero pitched volleyball to any student-athlete he could find in the hallways, and was stunned by the turnout.

“People know what volleyball is, but you don’t see the mixtapes on Instagram all the time,” he said. “You don’t see this, that, and the other about the sport. But when I saw that many people in the gym, I was amazed.”

The next step in revitalizing the Lancers is instilling the same passion shared by Sanchez and his senior captains. When Sanchez returned home from that first day of tryouts, he shared his pride with his wife, Isabel Tejada.

“When I got home that night, I told my wife, ‘Woah, I really missed this,’” he said. “It’s been two years that I couldn’t interact with the place, you know?

Service points

▪ Lincoln-Sudbury coach Elizabeth “Bunny” McClung has built a dynasty since taking over the program in 2000. Along the way, she’s connected with hundreds of players, including some who just can’t stay away.

Steve Keller, Max Marolda and Will McCart are all former Warriors under McClung who now make up the assistant staff. Keller and Marolda are former Globe All-Scholastics from 2005 and 2016, respectively.

“We work really well together as a team, and since they’ve gone through the program with me coaching, we’re kind of directing the same way,” McClung said.

Those experiences will come in hand for a Warriors team looking to build on last year’s run to the state final against Needham. With senior Jack Braverman returning as an All-Scholastic, Lincoln-Sudbury (1-2) figures to round into form and contend again in the postseason.

“Even if we don’t quite have things rolling right out of the gate, over the course of the year, we tend to develop pretty well,” McClung said.

▪ Burlington and Waltham, two new faces on the boys’ volleyball scene, will open their seasons this week. The Red Devils play Methuen on Tuesday (5:45) and the Hawks travel to 2-0 Boston Latin on Thursday (4:00).

Games to Watch

Monday, Lowell at Haverhill, 5:30 -- Both Merrimack Valley Conference teams reside in the Globe Top 20 and have started strong this season.

Monday, Newton North at Winchester, 5:45 -- After a close 3-2 loss to Newton South, the No. 10 Tigers will look to rebound in a nonleague matchup with second-ranked Winchester.

Tuesday, Westford at Acton-Boxborough, 5:15 -- No. 18 Acton-Boxborough is 2-0 and will try and keep up the momentum against the No. 6 Grey Ghosts

Thursday, Natick at Needham, 4:00 -- The No. 8 Red Hawks take their best shot at thwarting the top-ranked Rockets in this Bay State Conference matchup.

Thursday, Lincoln-Sudbury at Newton South, 6:30 -- These top-10 teams wield a pair of stars in the Warriors’ Jack Braverman and the Lions’ Jaidin Russell.