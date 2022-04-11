Lerner family looking into selling piece, or all, of Washington Nationals

Mark Lerner , Ted Lerner’s son who now serves as the club’s managing principal owner, told The Washington Post the family has hired New York investment bank Allen & Company — which managed the sales of the New York Mets and the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, among others — to research potential investors, and possibly buyers.

The family of real estate magnate Ted Lerner , which 16 years ago purchased the Washington Nationals from Major League Baseball and oversaw a rebuilding process that eventually resulted in a World Series championship, has begun the process of exploring potential changes in the club’s ownership structure, including the possibility of selling the team.

“This is an exploratory process, so there is no set timetable or expectation of a specific outcome,” Mark Lerner said in a statement.

The team said no options have been eliminated. Though a full transfer of ownership is possible, the Lerners also could bring on additional partners.

“As revenue streams around professional sports continue to evolve and the strength of the Washington Nationals brand continues to grow, the team believes it is prudent to assess all of the options out there,” team spokeswoman Jennifer Giglio said.

Ted Lerner, 96, transferred day-to-day control of the team to Mark Lerner in 2018, at which time Mark told The Post, “We will never sell the Nationals. That’s what we’ve worked to get all those years.”

Ted Lerner built his real estate empire beginning in the 1950s, but the coronavirus pandemic put tremendous strain on the commercial real estate business. In 2016, Forbes placed Ted Lerner’s net worth at $5.5 billion. In 2020, it had decreased to $3.7 billion. Forbes places his current worth at $4.5 billion.

In 2006, the Lerners paid $450 million to buy the club from Major League Baseball, which had moved it from Montreal to the nation’s capital in 2005. From 2012-2019, the team won four National League East division championships and appeared in the postseason five times, winning more regular season games than any team but the Los Angeles Dodgers. That culminated in the breakthrough during the 2019 playoffs, when the wild-card Nationals romped through October to the World Series title, beating the Houston Astros in seven games.

Forbes valued the Nationals at $2 billion this season, up 4 percent from a year ago, the 12th-most valuable of the 30 MLB franchises.

Three-game ban for Cubs’ Thompson

Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson was suspended for three games for hitting Milwaukee outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch on Saturday, one of five batters struck in the game.

Thompson hit McCutchen in the eighth inning of Chicago’s 9-0 win at Wrigley Field. The benches cleared and the teams exchanged words but no punches were thrown. Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career, said the pitch got away from him.

Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game. Both also were fined an undisclosed amount.

Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday at Pittsburgh. If Thompson doesn’t appeal the punishment, he will begin his suspension as well with the series opener against the Pirates.

Cleveland’s Steven Kwan making more records

Guardians rookie Steven Kwan kept up an historic start to his big league career with a bases-loaded triple, becoming the first player to reach base at least three times in each of his first four games while leading Cleveland over the Kansas City Royals, 10-7. Kwan, who went 5 for 5 and reached six times a day earlier, finished the series 9 for 13, got on base in 15 of 19 plate appearances, and scored four times. His three RBIs in the eighth inning Monday were the first of his career. Oscar Mercado added a two-run homer for the Guardians, who cored just once over the first two games of the series but piled up 27 runs over the last two to split the season-opening set . . . Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single, Bruce Zimmermann pitched four sharp innings, and Baltimore won their opening game at a slightly altered Camden Yards, 2-0, over Milwaukee. On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Baltimore’s ballpark looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason. The previous dimensions were 333 feet to left field, 364 to left-center and 410 to center. Now, the wall goes from 333 out to 384, then across to 398. It then juts in a bit to 376 to accommodate the Baltimore bullpen before reaching 410 in center. The height of the wall was raised from 7 to 13 feet. “I just looked at it for the first time. It’s large,” Orioles slugger Trey Mancini said before the game. “It was a little more jaw-dropping than I thought” . . . The series finale between the Cardinals and Pirates in St. Louis was postponed because of inclement weather, and will be made up in a split doubleheader on June 14. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol returned to the team after missing the past two games with the flu.