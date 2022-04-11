Nancy Feldman is retiring after 27 years as Boston University women’s soccer coach

Feldman has been the only head coach since the program’s inaugural varsity season in 1995.

“I feel so fortunate to have dedicated the last 27 years to being the head women’s soccer coach at Boston University,” Feldman said in a statement. “Though it is a difficult decision to step away from coaching, I leave feeling fulfilled and satisfied at what this program has accomplished.”

Under her, BU became a powerhouse in America East, capturing nine conference tournament titles, including five straight from 2007-11. Feldman led the Terriers through a conference change to the Patriot League in 2013 and collected four more.

Feldman retires with a 326-169-54 record, 14 NCAA tournament appearances, and 14 regular-season crowns.

“One of the greatest coaching careers in college soccer has come to an end,” said BU athletic director Drew Marrochello, “and words really can’t describe what Nancy has meant to BU and to all of the women who have been lucky enough to call her ‘Coach.’

“Nancy set a high standard of excellence with a hallmark of incredible consistency, passionately devoting herself to her team and its growth every fall.”

Prior to BU, Feldman coached at Plymouth State and Lake Forest (Ill.) College. She has 418 total victories, which rank 22nd in NCAA history for women’s soccer.

Feldman won 12 conference Coach of the Year awards at BU and has produced eight professional players, including current US national team members Anna Heilferty and Kylie Strom.

“Building sincere relationships, competing for and with one another to reach our program’s goals, and experiencing the joy and satisfaction of playing the game of soccer we love were the outcomes I strived for,” said Feldman.

BU will begin a national search for Feldman’s successor immediately.



