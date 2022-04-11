Newton native Veronica Burton goes seventh to Dallas in WNBA draft

Newton’s Veronica Burton is headed to the WNBA.
A two-time Globe All-Scholastic Super Teamer at Newton South who recently completed a stellar college career at Northwestern, Burton was selected by the Dallas Wings with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft.
Held in person for the first time since 2019, Burton was one of 12 prospects invited to attend Monday’s draft at Spring Studios in New York City. Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard went first overall to the Atlanta Dream, followed by to Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith to the Indiana Fever.
Ole Miss’s Shakira Austin was taken third by the Washington Mystics, and the Fever doubled up on bigs with Louisville’s Emily Engstler No. 4 Oregon’s Nyara Sabally went fifth to the New York Liberty, and Stanford’s Lexie Hull was taken sixth, also by the Fever, to precede Burton’s selection.
A 5-foot-9 point guard, Burton established herself as one of the nation’s premier defensive players, picking up three Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors and the 2022 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Defensive Player of the Year Award. She also earned the program’s first ever AP All-American team nod after her selection to the third team this year.