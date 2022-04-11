Newton native Veronica Burton goes seventh to Dallas in WNBA draft

Newton’s Veronica Burton is headed to the WNBA.

A two-time Globe All-Scholastic Super Teamer at Newton South who recently completed a stellar college career at Northwestern, Burton was selected by the Dallas Wings with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft.

Held in person for the first time since 2019, Burton was one of 12 prospects invited to attend Monday’s draft at Spring Studios in New York City. Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard went first overall to the Atlanta Dream, followed by to Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith to the Indiana Fever.