A reader’s guide: All you need to know about the 2022 Boston Marathon

With the marathon back to its usual time and scale, and two of the best elite fields the event has ever seen, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s race.

Just six months and one week after the last edition, with 2021′s race pushed back to October due to the pandemic, it’s the shortest-ever turnaround between races. This year’s event will see a return to its typical field size after the race in the fall was capped at 20,000 for safety reasons.

For the first time in three years, the Boston Marathon will return to its traditional Patriots Day date, with 30,000 runners set to toe the start line in Hopkinton for the 126th running on April 18.

Advertisement

Date: Monday, April 18

TV: WBZ, USA Network

Streaming: CBS Boston or NBC Sports app

Entry list: Have a friend or family member running the marathon? Search the field of runners here.

Marathon vaccination and mask rules

This year’s race will have more stringent rules than in October, with all participants required to provide proof of vaccination to enter. In 2021, runners could enter with either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Masks will not be mandated along the route, but are required on BAA transportation to the start line in Hopkinton.

Boston Marathon start times

This year’s race is back to more typical start times, as well as bringing back the usual wave starts. In 2021, runners were released on a rolling basis, based on bib numbers and qualifying times.

▪ 9:02 a.m.: Men’s wheelchair

▪ 9:05 a.m.: Women’s wheelchair

▪ 9:30 a.m.: Handcycles and duos

▪ 9:37 a.m.: Elite men

▪ 9:45 a.m.: Elite women

▪ 9:50 a.m.: Para athletics divisions

▪ 10 a.m.: Wave 1

▪ 10:25 a.m.: Wave 2

▪ 10:50 a.m.: Wave 3

▪ 11:15 a.m.: Wave 4

Boston Marathon route

The route follows Route 135 from Main Street in Hopkinton and winds through Ashland, Framingham, and Natick, then into Wellesley. It continues on Route 16 through Wellesley into Newton, where it turns right onto Commonwealth Avenue (Route 30) through the Newton Hills and bearing right at the reservoir onto Chestnut Hill Avenue. The route then turns left on Beacon Street, continuing into Kenmore Square before rejoining Commonwealth Avenue into the city. The final stretch sees the route make the iconic right onto Hereford Street and left onto Boylston Street before finishing near the Hancock Tower in Copley Square. See a map of the course here.

Advertisement

Boston Marathon elite fields

Among the professionals taking part are 12 former champions, including the last six men’s winners. While the men’s elite field lost perhaps the greatest distance runner of all time with Kenenisa Bekele’s withdrawal, there remain eight men with personal bests under 2:05:00; the headliner is Ethiopian Birhanu Legese, the third-fastest marathoner in history with his 2:02:48 performance at the Berlin Marathon in 2019. Legese’s countryman Lelisa Desisa, a two-time winner in 2013 (2:10:22) and again in 2015 (2:09:17), will try and make it a hat trick on Boylston Street, while Kenya’s Benson Kipruto looks to defend his title from 2021 (2:09:51). Scott Fauble (2:09:09), Colin Bennie (2:09;38), and Jared Ward (2:09:25) lead a strong field of American men with personal bests under 2:10:00.

The women’s field is perhaps the fastest ever, with seven women entering with marks under 2:21:00, a threshold that’s only been bested once on the streets of Boston. Olympic gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, the fifth-fastest woman in history, will enter as the favorite, having run a personal best of 2:17:16 in the 2020 Valencia Marathon. Molly Seidel, 27, of Brookfield, Wis., who joined Jepchirchir on the Olympic podium last summer with a surprise bronze medal, is the headliner among the Americans after her breakout 2021.

Advertisement

The last time the Boston Marathon was run

We’re just six months removed from the last Boston Marathon, held on Oct. 11, 2021. After a big early surge from American CJ Anderson (who led by more than two minutes at the halfway point), the favorites reeled in the runaway leader near Boston College and Kenya’s Benson Kipruto put away the field with a huge move in the final miles to claim his first major marathon in 2:09:51.

Diana Kipyokei made it a Kenyan sweep in 2:24:45, making a similar move through Brookline after the women’s race largely dawdled through the first 20 miles; 41-year-old Edna Kiplagat, a former champion who will return for this year’s event, was the hardest-charging chaser but ran out of real estate.

The Kenyan sweep in the elite open fields was mirrored by a Swiss sweep in the wheelchair races. Marcel Hug made it five titles in six years (not including the virtual 2020 edition) but missed out on a $50,000 check for what surely would have been a course record if not for a late missed turn. The women’s wheelchair division remains a Manuela Schär-Tatyana McFadden duopoly — no other woman has won the event in a decade — with Schär breezing to the win in 1:35:21, nearly 15 minutes ahead of McFadden, who rolled home in second in 1:50:20 the day after winning the Chicago Marathon.

Advertisement

Boston Marathon by the numbers

30,000 — For the first time in three years, the marathon is back to its usual field size, with 30,000 participants set to take part on Patriots Day.

207 — There are 207 athletes running the marathon for the 20th consecutive time or more, including race director Dave McGillivray, who will make it 50 in a row on April 18.

24 — The 12 returning champions have won a combined 24 Boston Marathon titles, led by five-time champions Schär and Hug.

189 — Only 189 days separate this year’s race from the 2021 edition.

0 minutes, 0 seconds — For the first time since 2013, there is no cut off time for the race, as every applicant who met the qualifying standard for their age group was accepted into the race.

122 — Citizens of 122 different countries are entered in the field, from as nearby as Canada to as far away as Australia.

What about Boston Marathon charity runners?

There are 43 charity organizations with runners participating. Over the past 32 years, more than $400 million has been raised for charity.

Other weekend events

Expo: Athletic brands, companies, and other exhibitors will fill the Hynes Convention Center for three days to display, promote, discuss, and sell their products. The expo also features running seminars and presentations, guest appearances, and other activities.

Advertisement

▪ Friday, April 15, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

▪ Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

▪ Sunday, April 17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fan Fest: Check out Copley Square for appearances from Boston Marathon champions, activities, live music, photo ops, and more, Friday through Sunday at Copley Square Park.

Here is the complete schedule.

▪ Friday, April 15, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ Sunday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boston Marathon Run Pub: In a new event at this year’s race, the Boston Marathon Run Pub is a chance to relax and unwind with a marathon-themed beer garden, right by the finish line at the corner of Boylston Street and Dartmouth Street by Copley Square Park.

▪ Friday, April 15, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

▪ Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Celebrating women, 50 years later

The 2022 Boston Marathon marks 50 years since the first official women’s division, with eight female athletes finishing the race led by inaugural women’s champion Nina Kuscsik in 3:10:26. Women had completed the race before, most notably Roberta Gibb in 1966 and Kathrine Switzer in 1967, but didn’t have an official division to compete in until 1972.

In honor of the 50th anniversary, the BAA has brought together a special “Honorary Women’s Team” for the occasion. The seven members include elite marathoner Mary Ngugi, who finished third in the 2021 race; Melissa Stockwell, a two-time Paralympian and a former US Army officer who lost her left leg in a roadside bombing in Iraq; Sarah Fuller, who made history as the first woman to play in and score in a Power 5 NCAA football game, kicking for Vanderbilt in 2020; Manuela Schär, a three-time Boston Marathon wheelchair champion; Jocelyn Rivas, a DACA recipient who was born in El Salvador and became the youngest woman to run 100 marathons at just 24 years old; Verna Volker, the founder of Native Women Running; and Val Rogosheske, 75, one of the eight original finishers in 1972, who will also serve as a starter for the race.

Grand marshals and official starters

This year’s honorary marshals will be a pair of Massachusetts natives and recent champions in their own right: Boston Pride captains Jillian Dempsey and Mary Parker, fresh off defending their Isobel Cup title, will lead the field from Hopkinton to Boylston Street.

Marilyn Bevans, a three-time top-10 finisher at Boston and first African-American woman to run sub-3 hours in the marathon, will start the wheelchair races. Race director Dave McGillivray, running his 50th consecutive Boston Marathon later in the day, will be the starter for the handcycles and duo participants. Amby Burfoot, the 1968 champion, will start the elite men, while Val Rogosheske, one of the original eight finishers in the first women’s division in 1972, will handle the duties for the elite women. Christina Whelton will again start the para athletics division, continuing her family’s tradition carried on since her great-grandfather, George V. Brown, started the race from 1905 to 1937.

Boston Marathon bib pickup

Runners can begin picking up their race bibs on Friday, April 15, at the Hynes Convention Center during the Marathon Expo. Pick-up hours each day:

▪ Friday, April 15, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

▪ Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

▪ Sunday, April 17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boston Marathon elite fields: men, women, and wheelchair

^ denotes masters athlete (40+)

Elite Men's Open Field Name Personal Best Country Birhanu Legese 2:02:48 (Berlin, 2019) Ethiopia Evans Chebet 2:03:00 (Valencia, 2020) Kenya Lawrence Cherono 2:03:04 (Valencia, 2020) Kenya Sisay Lemma 2:03:36 (Berlin, 2019) Ethiopia Kinde Atanaw 2:03:51 (Valencia, 2019) Ethiopia Lemi Berhanu 2:04:33 (Dubai, 2016) Ethiopia Lelisa Desisa 2:04:45 (Dubai, 2013) Ethiopia Gabriel Geay 2:04:55 (Milan, 2021) NR Tanzania Benson Kipruto 2:05:13 (Toronto, 2019) Kenya Geoffrey Kamworor 2:05:23 (Valencia, 2021) Kenya Eric Kiptanui 2:05:47 (Apugnano, 2020) Kenya Bethwell Yegon 2:06:14 (Berlin, 2021) Kenya Geoffrey Kirui 2:06:27 (Amsterdam, 2016) Kenya Eyob Faniel 2:07:19 (Seville, 2020) NR Italy Yuki Kawauchi 2:07:27 (Otsu, 2021) Japan Albert Korir 2:08:03 (Ottawa, 2019) Kenya Amanuel Mesel 2:08:17 (Valencia, 2013) Eritrea Tsegay Tuemay 2:09:07 (Daegu, 2019) Eritrea Scott Fauble 2:09:09 (Boston, 2019) USA Colin Bennie 2:09:38 (Chandler, 2020) USA Trevor Hofbauer 2:09:51 (Toronto, 2019) Canada Jared Ward 2:09:25 (Boston, 2019) USA Ian Butler 2:09:45 (Chandler, 2020) USA Mick Iacofano 2:09:55 (Chandler, 2020) USA Jake Riley 2:10:02 (Atlanta, 2020) USA Jerrell Mock 2:10:37 (Chicago, 2019) USA Jemal Yimer 2:10:38 (Boston, 2021) Ethiopia Juan Luis Barrios 2:10:55 (Tokyo, 2018) Mexico Matt McDonald 2:11:10 (Chicago, 2019) USA Matt Llano 2:11:14 (Berlin, 2019) USA Elkanah Kibet 2:11:15 (New York City, 2021) USA CJ Albertson 2:11:18 (Chandler, 2020) USA Jonas Hampton 2:12:10 (Atlanta, 2020) USA Andrew Colley 2:12:15 (Duluth, 2019) USA Mike Sayenko 2:12:59 (Valencia, 2021) USA Jason Lynch 2:13:05 (Huntsville, 2021) USA Josh Izewski 2:13:16 (Sacramento, 2018) USA Nico Montanez 2:13:55 (Chicago, 2021) USA John Tello Zuniga 2:14:19 (Lima, 2021) Colombia Reed Fischer 2:14:41 (Chicago, 2021) USA Tyler Pence 2:15:06 (Moline, 2021) USA Daniel Ortiz Perez 2:15:39 (Valencia, 2020) Mexico Paul Hogan 2:15:51 (Boston, 2021) USA Markus Ploner^ 2:19:43 (Milan, 2021) Italy Chip O’Hara^ 2:21:20 (Phoenix, 2020) USA Gilles Rubio^ 2:21:40 (Valencia, 2019) France Recio Alvarez^ 2:25:17 (Berlin, 2021) Dominican Republic Sam Krieg^ 2:25:59 (Chicago, 2019) USA Thomas Chapman^ 2:26:02 (Sacramento, 2019) USA Joost De Raeymaeker^ 2:26:10 (Berlin, 2019) Belgium SOURCE : Boston Athletic Association

Elite Women's Open Field Name Personal Best Country Peres Jepchirchir 2:17:16 (Valencia, 2020) Kenya Joyciline Jepkosgei 2:17:43 (London, 2021) Kenya Degitu Azimeraw 2:17:58 (London, 2021) Ethiopia Edna Kiplagat^ 2:19:50 (London, 2012) Kenya Etagegn Woldu 2:20:16 (Valencia, 2021) Ethiopia Maurine Chepkemoi 2:20:18 (Amsterdam, 2021) Kenya Ababel Yeshaneh 2:20:51 (Chicago, 2019) Ethiopia Desiree Linden 2:22:38 (Boston, 2011) USA Viola Cheptoo 2:22:44 (New York City, 2021) Kenya Purity Changwony 2:22:46 (Ampugnano, 2021) Kenya Charlotte Purdue 2:23:26 (London, 2021) Great Britain Molly Seidel 2:24:42 (New York City, 2021) USA Malindi Elmore^ 2:24:50 (Houston, 2020) Canada Mary Ngugi 2:25:20 (Boston, 2021) Kenya Monicah Ngige 2:25:32 (Boston, 2021) Kenya Natasha Wodak^ 2:26:19 (Chandler, 2020) Canada Sara Vaughn 2:26:53 (Sacramento, 2021) USA Nell Rojas 2:27:12 (Boston, 2021) USA Stephanie Bruce 2:27:47 (Chicago, 2019) USA Dakotah Lindwurm 2:29:04 (Duluth, 2021) USA Angie Orjuela 2:29:12 (Valencia, 2020) NR Colombia Bria Wetsch 2:29:50 (Chandler, 2020) USA Maegan Krifchin 2:30:17 (Chicago, 2021) USA Elaina Tabb 2:30:33 (Boston, 2021) USA Lexie Thompson 2:30:37 (Philadelphia, 2021) USA Sydney Devore 2:32:39 (Pittsburgh, 2018) USA Kodi Kleven 2:32:45 (St. George, 2021) Canada Briana Boehmer^ 2:33:20 (Sacramento, 2021) USA Kate Sanborn 2:33:37 (Houston, 2022) USA Caitlin Phillips 2:34:43 (Berlin, 2019) USA Kate Bazeley 2:36:43 (Chicago, 2021) Canada Kathy Derks 2:36:47 (Carmel, 2021) USA Maria Velez 2:37:04 (Valencia, 2021) Mexico Ashlee Powers 2:38:20 (Chandler, 2020) USA Kayla Lampe 2:38:25 (Chicago, 2021) USA Ali Lavender 2:38:41 (Berlin, 2021) Great Britain Annmarie Tuxbury 2:39:05 (Atlanta, 2020) USA Erika Fleuhr 2:39:31 (Sacramento, 2021) USA Paula Pridgen 2:39:34 (Duluth, 2021) USA Abby Hamilton 2:39:36 (Portland, 2021) USA SOURCE : Boston Athletic Association

Elite Men's Wheelchair Field Name Personal Best Country Marcel Hug 1:17:47 (Oita, 2021) Switzerland Josh Cassidy 1:18:25 (Boston, 2012) Canada Hiroki Nishida 1:20:28 (Boston, 2017) Japan Kota Hokinoue 1:20:54 (Seoul, 2013) Japan Aaron Pike 1:20:59 (Duluth, 2019) USA Daniel Romanchuk 1:21:36 (Boston, 2019) USA Rafael Botello Jimenez 1:22:09 (Boston, 2017) Spain Patrick Monahan 1:22:23 (Duluth, 2019) Ireland Krige Schabort 1:23:44 (Boston, 2012) USA Simon Lawson 1:25:06 (Boston, 2017) Great Britain Sho Watanabe 1:26:22 (Seoul, 2017) Japan Johnboy Smith 1:29:44 (Berlin, 2017) Great Britain Hermin Garic 1:32:27 (Duluth, 2019) USA Valera Jacob Allen 1:44:20 (Honolulu, 2021) USA Santiago Sanz 1:46:12 (Boston, 2014) Spain Jason Robinson 1:52:46 (Chicago, 2021) USA Dustin Stallberg 1:53:34 (Honolulu, 2021) USA Philip Croft 1:58:14 (Chicago, 2021) USA SOURCE : Boston Athletic Association

Elite Women's Wheelchair Field Name Personal Best Country Manuela Schär 1:28:17 (Boston, 2017) Switzerland Susannah Scaroni 1:30:42 (Duluth, 2019) USA Madison de Rozario 1:31:11 (Tokyo, 2021) Australia Tatyana McFadden 1:31:30 (Duluth, 2019) USA Jenna Fesemyer 1:37:02 (Duluth, 2019) USA Christie Dawes 1:37:14 (Boston, 2017) Australia Shelly Woods 1:37:44 (Padova, 2008) Great Britain Nikita den Boer 1:38:16 (Tokyo, 2021) Netherlands Margriet van den Broek 1:38:33 (Boston, 2017) Netherlands Vanessa Cristina de Souza 1:40:21 (Seville, 2020) Brazil Arielle Rausin 1:40:51 (Duluth, 2019) USA Michelle Wheeler 1:45:55 (Oita, 2018) USA Yen Hoang 1:51:24 (Boston, 2021) USA Eva Houston 2:41:52 (Boston, 2021) USA SOURCE : Boston Athletic Association

Para Athletics Divisions Top Contenders Name Personal Best Country Classification Liz Willis 4:57:43 USA T64 (Lower Limb Impairment) Jacky Hunt-Broersma 23:38 for 100 mi. Netherlands T64 (Lower Limb Impairment) Melissa Stockwell USA T63 (Lower Limb Impairment) Michael Roeger 2:18:53 WR Australia T46 (Upper Limb Impairment) Chaz Davis 2:31:48 AR USA T12 (Vision Impairment) Marko Cheseto Lemtukei 2:35:55 WR USA T62 (Lower Limb Impairment) Ary Carlos Santos 2:45:39 Brazil T13 (Vision Impairment) Brian Reynolds 3:03:21 USA T62 (Lower Limb Impairment) Adam Popp 3:13:25 USA T63 (Lower Limb Impairment) SOURCE : Boston Athletic Association

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.