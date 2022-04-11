fb-pixel Skip to main content

Three players from UConn selected in WNBA Draft

By Associated PressUpdated April 11, 2022, 1 hour ago
UConn's Christyn Williams was drafted by Washington in the second round.Elsa/Getty

Listing team, player, and college:

First round

1. Atlanta, Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

2. Indiana, NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

3. Washington, Shakira Austin, Mississippi

4. Indiana, Emily Engstler, Louisville

5. New York, Nyara Sabally, Oregon

6. Indiana, Lexie Hull, Stanford

7. Dallas, Veronica Burton, Northwestern

8. Las Vegas, Mya Hollingshed, Colorado

9. Los Angeles, Rae Burrell, Tennessee

10. Indiana, Queen Egbo, Baylor

11. Las Vegas, Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast

12. Connecticut, Nia Clouden, Michigan State

Second round

13. Las Vegas, Khayla Pointer, LSU

14. Washington, Christyn Williams, UConn

15. Atlanta, Naz Hillmon, Michigan

16. Los Angeles, Kianna Smith, Louisville

17. Seattle, Elissa Cunane, N.C. State

18. New York, Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech

19. Los Angeles, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn

20. Indiana, Destanni Henderson, South Carolina

21. Seattle, Evina Westbrook, UConn

22. Minnesota, Kayla Jones, N.C. State

23. Las Vegas, Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech

24. Connecticut, Jordan Lewis, Baylor

Third round

25. Indiana, Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson State

26. Phoenix, Maya Dodson, Notre Dame

27. Los Angeles, Amy Atwell, Hawaii

28. Minnesota, Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota

29. New York, Sika Kone, Mali

30. Dallas, Jasmine Dickey, Delaware

31. Dallas, Jaz Bond, North Florida

32. Phoenix, Macee Williams, IUPUI

33. Seattle, Jade Melbourne, Australia

34. Indiana, Ali Patberg, Indiana

35. Las Vegas, Faustine Aifuwa, LSU

36. Connecticut, Kiara Smith, Florida

