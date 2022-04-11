Three players from UConn selected in WNBA Draft

Listing team, player, and college:
First round
1. Atlanta, Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
2. Indiana, NaLyssa Smith, Baylor
3. Washington, Shakira Austin, Mississippi
4. Indiana, Emily Engstler, Louisville
5. New York, Nyara Sabally, Oregon
6. Indiana, Lexie Hull, Stanford
7. Dallas, Veronica Burton, Northwestern
8. Las Vegas, Mya Hollingshed, Colorado
9. Los Angeles, Rae Burrell, Tennessee
10. Indiana, Queen Egbo, Baylor
11. Las Vegas, Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast
12. Connecticut, Nia Clouden, Michigan State
Second round
13. Las Vegas, Khayla Pointer, LSU
14. Washington, Christyn Williams, UConn
15. Atlanta, Naz Hillmon, Michigan
16. Los Angeles, Kianna Smith, Louisville
17. Seattle, Elissa Cunane, N.C. State
18. New York, Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech
19. Los Angeles, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn
20. Indiana, Destanni Henderson, South Carolina
21. Seattle, Evina Westbrook, UConn
22. Minnesota, Kayla Jones, N.C. State
23. Las Vegas, Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech
24. Connecticut, Jordan Lewis, Baylor
Third round
25. Indiana, Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson State
26. Phoenix, Maya Dodson, Notre Dame
27. Los Angeles, Amy Atwell, Hawaii
28. Minnesota, Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota
29. New York, Sika Kone, Mali
30. Dallas, Jasmine Dickey, Delaware
31. Dallas, Jaz Bond, North Florida
32. Phoenix, Macee Williams, IUPUI
33. Seattle, Jade Melbourne, Australia
34. Indiana, Ali Patberg, Indiana
35. Las Vegas, Faustine Aifuwa, LSU
36. Connecticut, Kiara Smith, Florida