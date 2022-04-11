Westford Academy’s Ragini Kannan shines on mound in upset of No. 1 Lowell

Kannan only allowed one hit, one walk and struck out 11, surrendering one unearned run in a statement win for Westford in a 3-1 nonleague home victory over top-ranked Lowell.

Westford plated two in the bottom half of the first inning and, behind a strong outing from senior Ragini Kannan, never looked back.

In a game between two of the best pitchers in the state, runs were going to come at a premium between the No. 7 Westford Academy and No. 1 Lowell girls’ softball teams.

The Grey Ghosts (2-0) wasted no time getting ahead early. Maddie Haley and Sarah Kirby each walked to start the game. Kyla Felicani grounded into a fielders’ choice to score Haley and Lilly Proulx scored Kirby with a well-executed bunt.

“It feels great, absolutely,” said Westford coach Gina Mustoe. “We’ve been working on rise pitches because we knew that she was really in command of her riser. They executed pretty well. A win is a win.”

Westford Academy short stop Kyla Felicani (left) had her eyewear dislodged by the hard slide of Lowell's Abby Grenier (right), who safely reached second base. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Kannan showcased her full arsenal, mixing in curveballs, risers, and a lethal changeup to keep hitters guessing. The Brandeis commit touts a fastball with plenty of late life, fanning hitters who couldn’t catch up to it.

“We played them my freshman year and we lost by so much,” said Kannan. “I’ve honestly been waiting to play them again for three years.”

The contest served as a benchmark for each team, knowing that two of the best in the region were going toe-to-toe.

“As far as I’m concerned, any out of league challenging game, sign me up,” said Mustoe. “I want these girls to be challenged, I want them to truly see what they’re made of. Games like this allow that to happen.”

Senior Giana LaCedra, a three-time Gatorade Player of the Year and UMass Lowell commit, pitched for the Red Raiders (0-1), surrendering three runs, four hits, four walks, and striking out nine in a complete-game effort.

Archbishop Williams 14, Cardinal Spellman 2 — Freshman Regan Parr went 2 for 4 with a home run, driving in six runs for the Bishops (3-0) in the Catholic Central win. Junior Emma O’Neil went 3 for 3 with a walk, coming around to score four runs for ABW.

Austin Prep 8, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Sophomore Juliana Iannibelli went 6 1/3 innings, striking out 10 and allowing just one hit for the Cougars (1-1). Freshman Alyx Rossi pitched the final two outs after going 3 for 3 at the plate with a pair of triples and RBIs. Senior Brianna Meroli also drove in two runs on a 3 for 3 day.

Bedford 5, North Andover 4 — Junior Kaylee Grace pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts for the Buccaneers (1-0). Four players had two-hit games as Bedford twice erased a deficit to take the win.

Bishop Feehan 23, Bishop Stang 1 — Freshman Mylee Ramer struck out nine batters and allowed just two hits for the Shamrocks (1-0) in the Catholic Central League win.

Chelmsford 8, Acton-Boxborough 3 — Junior Mikaya Alto recorded 11 strikeouts from the circle in a nonleague win for the Lions (1-0).

Greater New Bedford 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 3 — Ana Tsonis went 2 for 3 with a home run, driving in all four runs for the Bears (4-0). Madison Medeiros pitched a complete game for GNB, recording seven strikeouts and stranding a runner at third base to end the game.

Haverhill 7, Masconomet 3 — Livvy DeCicco (4 for 4, 13 strikeouts) belted two solo home runs and pitched a complete game for the Hillies (1-1) in their Northeastern Conference win. Sam Dion (3 for 3) also hit two triples and drove in a pair of runs for the hosts.

Holbrook 11, Dennis-Yarmouth 3 — Taylor Dolan hit three home runs for the Bulldogs (4-0) in the nonleague win.

Lynn Classical 8, Everett 1 — Senior Izzy Saessler (3 for 4, 2-RBI triple, 1 run) and junior Manuela Lizardo (2 for 3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) led the offense for the Rams (2-1). Sophomore Rachel Danna struck out three batters in two innings pitched, while also batting 2 for 3 with an RBI for Lynn Classical.

Monomoy 12, Barnstable 2 — Courtney Kelly (3-5, home run, and Lilly Furman (2-5, home run) led the Sharks (3-1) to the Cape & Islands win. Alana Ljoko struck out nine for Monomoy.

Norwood 3, Westwood 2 — Junior Athena Alexopoulos went four innings for the win, giving up two unearned runs on just three hits, while striking out five for the Mustangs (2-0). Senior Katelyn Flynne earned the save, striking out three. Classmates Jenna Costa and Caeli Reed each recorded a hit, an RBI, and a pair of stolen bases for Norwood.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 6, Rockland 2 — Shannon MacLeod pitched a no-hitter, striking out 12 for the Cougars (3-0). Olivia Mainvielle (3 for 4) and Melanie Mason each had multi-hit days with a pair of RBIs in the nonleague win.

Oliver Ames 7, Sharon 0 — Katie Melendy pitched a complete game, allowing just one hit and striking out eight. Freshman Devon Morries (1 RBI, 2 runs scored) opened the scoring for the Tigers (1-3-0) in a Hockomock League win.

Silver Lake 14, Quincy 0 — Senior captain Caroline Peterson hurled six innings of one-hit ball, striking out 15 for the Lakers (2-0). Freshman Maddy Bryan homered and drove in four for the Patriot League Keenan Division triumph.

St. Mary’s 6, Arlington Catholic 0 — Lily Newhall pitched an eight-strikeout perfect game for the Spartans (4-0) in the Catholic Central win. Ashanthy Pardilla had a pair of hits and RBIs, Brooke Moloney drove in a run on three hits, and Michaela Walker scored twice for St. Mary’s.

Walpole 9, Needham 0 — Freshman Sharlotte Stazinski pitched a shutout, striking out 12 and surrendering just three hits for the Timberwolves (2-0) in the Bay State Conference victory.

Shawsheen 18, Waltham 4 — Senior Sandra Watne struck out 12 to earn the victory for the Rams (3-0). Reagan Bowden knocked in three runs and Kayla Mirisola scored three times in the nonleague win.





