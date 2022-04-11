Without David Pastrnak, Bruins power play has hit a stretch of futility

Something’s got to give, right? For beginners, better entries, sharper passes, and better speed across the offensive blue line.

The man-up unit again looked flatter than the floor of a flatbed Ford in Sunday’s 4-2 loss in Washington. Totals: 0 for 4, across 8:00, only three shots on net.

The power play won’t heal itself, but getting David Pastrnak back in the lineup (date to be determined) undoubtedly will shake the Bruins from their current doldrums on the man advantage.

“Too stubborn,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, following a stretch of futility that reached 0 for 16 on the four-game road trip that came to an end in D.C. “We’ve got to be better there.”

Advertisement

For the record, four games without a goal on the power play ranks as only the third-worst slump this season for the Bruins. They went six games without a PPG Dec. 11-Jan. 4, failing on 14 opportunities. They were blanked six times (0 for 11) Feb. 10-19.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Which is to say things could be worse, and likewise will improve when Pastrnak (team-high 14 PPGs) returns to his launch pad, stick ready, firing one-time rockets from the left circle.

Hurt last Monday in Columbus, in Game 1 of the 2-2-0 road trip, Pastrnak appeared to tweak an oblique muscle at Nationwide Arena and remained sidelined for the rest of the trip.

Asked Sunday if both Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm would have suited up if this were the playoff season, Cassidy was ambivalent.

“Uh, well, they both skated [on their own Saturday],” he said. “I don’t know if they are that far away. I don’t know if they’d be able to play if it was the playoffs, because I was told they’re out. I didn’t ask that question, but my guess is yes.

“We are not protecting them. If it was a green light, they’d obviously be in there. It’s an important game, but they’ve still got a lot to play for and they’re not quite ready.”

Advertisement

Whose net is it?

The playoff-bound Blues (7-2-1 in their last 10) will be on Causeway Street Tuesday night, the start of a 10-game finishing kick for the Bruins, who will enter the night with a chance to clinch at least a wild-card spot in the East (contingent on how the Islanders fare at home vs. Pittsburgh).

Of their final 10 games, the Bruins only have three DNQ cupcakes on the menu: Ottawa, Montreal, and Buffalo. That trio has gone a collective 10-14-6 in their last 10.

Cassidy’s No. 1 question ahead of the postseason (target date: May 2) will be how to divvy up the work between goaltenders Linus Ullmark (the starter/loser vs. the Capitals) and Jeremy Swayman.

Then comes the bigger question: how to divvy up the playoff workload. Both have made a case to be The Guy. But neither has logged a minute of NHL postseason play.

Cassidy, likely to call on Swayman vs. the Blues, hinted over the weekend that he’s considering a 50-50 split for his two tenders come the playoffs, which would be a break from recent NHL convention.

For his five-plus years as bench boss here, Cassidy’s postseason netminding calculations all centered around finding the right late-season workload for Tuukka Rask to enter ready for a long, successful run.

Advertisement

“It’s a little different animal this year,” said Cassidy.

Now he has two young netminders (Swayman, 23; Ullmark, 28), each presumably with the stamina to carry the job on his own.

“Not too many teams have gone with a rotation all the way through,” noted Cassidy. “It’s usually the hot hand. You’re going to have to balance that.”

Cassidy also said he wants to be mindful of how much playing time each goalie has logged in a season.

Ullmark, now with a career-high 37 NHL games this season, has had seasons of 56 and 49 games, most of that workload logged with AHL Rochester. Swayman thus far has played 34 games, one short of the 35 he logged his sophomore season at Maine.

“It might be just out of necessity, that these guys aren’t at the point in their career that they can just take the ball and run with it for two months,” said Cassidy. “That’s your end goal, right? But now, all of a sudden you win a game … are you going to put the other guy in? You go against sort of conventional wisdom.”

The match game

It remains a guessing game as to the first-round playoff matchups. Had the postseason begun Monday, the Bruins, parked in the first wild-card spot, would have opened on the road vs. the Hurricanes.

It appears the Capitals and Panthers will be partnered in Round 1. If so, then the Bruins are currently in the mix to face either the Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, or Lightning.

Advertisement

Carolina would portend to be a bad matchup. The Hurricanes dominated all three matchups (3-0-0) by a collective score of 16-1, the lone Bruins strike by Patrice Bergeron on a power play.

The Bruins finished 3-0-1 vs. the Lightning, outscoring the two-time defending Cup champs, 13-8.

The Leafs likewise have had the Bruins’ number, winning both meetings and outscoring them, 11-6.

Banged-up blue line

No update Monday (a day off), on injured defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who exited early Sunday with what looked like a wrenched shoulder — the result of trying to put a smack on rugged Washington winger Garnet Hathaway, ex-of Brown and Kennebunkport, Maine.

Two other defensemen, Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy, took some tough knocks from a very aggressive Capitals lineup. Both finished the matinee, but it would not be a surprise if one or both needed a night off.

McAvoy has been on the hottest offensive run of his career, an eight-game streak in which he has logged a line of 0-12—12. Now 8-44—52 for the season, he ranks No. 11 in scoring among NHL defensemen. The league leader: Nashville’s Roman Jossi (87 points).

McAvoy was foiled on a couple of primo scoring chances Sunday by Vitek Vanecek. One of the tender’s best stops came 5:47 into the first period when, after losing his stick, he blockered away McAvoy’s point-blank wrister.

Ex-Bruins backliner Torey Krug, here Tuesday with the Blues, set a career high of 14-45—59 here in 2017-18. McAvoy likely won’t catch his goal total, but he has a good shot at topping that 59 mark.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.