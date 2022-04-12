Daryl Hall tries to overcome glitches, but no can do

To Hall’s credit, the switch between the two was sharp and clear; whatever peevishness accompanied his repeated hand signals to the side of the stage in between the lines of his songs disappeared the instant he turned to face the microphone again. That was one sign of how much of a pro he’s been since ascending to indisputable pop stardom more than four decades ago. But the continual distractions didn’t do much to help him generate a coherent performance throughout a single song, let alone a whole set.

“This is like ‘Daryl’s House,’ you know?,” said Daryl Hall just two songs into his Orpheum set on Monday. “[Stuff] happens.” But unexpected glitches that add charm to a casual-hang Internet music show can be a lead weight on an actual concert for a paying audience if they keep the star from doing his job. And even though, minus Oates, Hall was there as a solo act, there still seemed to be two performers onstage, the one singing the songs and the one constantly signaling his sound crew for adjustments all the way through to the encore.

Whether his frustrations were the cause or the result, the show was flat and unsubtle, everything cranked to 10 and refusing to budge. Hall once possessed one of ‘70s and ‘80s pop’s most elastic voices, but he sounded stretched to the breaking point throughout the night. It turned “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” and “Sara Smile” into blunt run-throughs, though it added an end-of-his-rope raggedness to “Everytime You Go Away” and a vulnerability to a soft cover of Eurythmics’ “Here Comes the Rain Again.”

But the out-of-place and unnecessarily busy acoustic lines that guitarist Shane Theriot plucked over Hall’s piano marred the latter song, and the six-man backing band mainly bulldozed their way through the material. It suited the driving four-on-the-floor chug of “Dreamtime” and heavy, proto-Maroon 5 clomp of “Babs and Babs” but pounded more sinuous songs like the slow and lush “I’m in a Philly Mood” and sultry heatwave R&B of “Cab Driver” into submission.

Todd Rundgren performs an opening set at the Orpheum Theatre. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

The same band backed Todd Rundgren, with similar results, in an opening set that focused on his singer/songwriter bona fides to the exclusion of the eclectic experimentation on which he built his myth. They applied the same heavy hand to “It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference,” one of Rundgren’s lightest ballads of regret, as they did to the slow groan of “Black Maria,” and Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You” begged for a sinuousness that was out of reach. Only occasionally, as on the flattened “Boogie Nights” disco groove of “Unloved Children” and the energetic and synthy “Buffalo Grass,” did he showcase his own formidable guitar prowess.

Rundgren joined Hall for a trio of songs in the encore, from the Jackson Browne-style “Wait for Me” (which Rundgren undercut by pretending to cry afterwards) to the heavy-footed garage soul of “Expressway to Your Heart.” But he left the stage to Hall for the closing “You Make My Dreams,” a farewell crowd-pleaser fired up enough to overpower the flaws that come with being overpowered.

DARYL HALL

With Todd Rundgren. At the Orpheum Theatre, Monday night