In fascinating ‘Severance,’ the boundary between work self and home self is real

So if you don’t get Apple TV+, you can now sign up, watch the entire first season of “Severance,” maybe catch a few of the service’s other good shows (including Gary Oldman’s “Slow Horses”), and then cancel. “Severance” is a fascinating, tense, and original series that blends the fluorescent-lit humor of “The Office” with some thought-provoking near-future sci-fi. I’m really glad I saw it, and look forward to season 2, which has already been commissioned.

Some viewers wait until an entire season of a show has been released before signing onto its streaming service to watch it. That way, they can see the whole thing — and maybe a few other good shows — and cancel within a month.

The show is set at a time when Lumon Industries, the symbol of corporate America with its long, sterile hallways, is offering its employees a procedure that splits them into two selves. There’s a work self that remembers nothing about the home self, and vice versa. Adam Scott plays a grieving widower who decides to have the procedure, thinking that at least while he’s at work, he will be free from his sorrow. Of course, it turns out to be more complicated than that, and he and his immediate coworkers, who perform mysterious and seemingly nonsensical tasks for Lumon, begin to become curious about their non-work selves.

Scott is great, with one of the most feeling of deadpans in Hollywood, and the supporting cast is extraordinary, too, including John Turturro and Christopher Walken as a possible couple and Patricia Arquette as the Nurse Ratched of the office. The first episode moves slowly, as it introduces us to the conceit and what happens to your awareness when you’ve been divided in two. But from the end of the premiere on, it’s compelling and provoking and, as the pandemic has made us increasingly aware of the need to keep a boundary between home life and work life, timely.

