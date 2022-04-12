fb-pixel Skip to main content

Chart: How much more are you paying for food, fuel, and more from 2021?

By Ryan Huddle and Diti Kohli Globe Staff,Updated April 12, 2022, 51 minutes ago
A customer pumps gas in Morrow, Ga., in May 2021.Dustin Chambers/For The Washington Post

Most Americans are feeling the pinch on their wallet, thanks (or no thanks) to the unsettling rise of inflation.

The consumer price index, a metric that tracks the change in prices over time, jumped 8.5 percent in March from 12 months earlier, the sharpest year-over-year increase since December 1981. Prices increased rapidly between February to March, too, when inflation rose 1.2 percent.

Related: US inflation soared 8.5 percent over past 12 months, biggest spike since December 1981

It’s driven by pandemic-era factors — like supply chain disruptions and high consumer demand — as well as the impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To combat the issue, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by a quarter point and signaled potentially as many as seven rate hikes this year.

Advertisement

Here’s a closer look at how the price of goods has changed since March 2021:

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video