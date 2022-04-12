Chart: How much more are you paying for food, fuel, and more from 2021?

Most Americans are feeling the pinch on their wallet, thanks (or no thanks) to the unsettling rise of inflation.
The consumer price index, a metric that tracks the change in prices over time, jumped 8.5 percent in March from 12 months earlier, the sharpest year-over-year increase since December 1981. Prices increased rapidly between February to March, too, when inflation rose 1.2 percent.
It’s driven by pandemic-era factors — like supply chain disruptions and high consumer demand — as well as the impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To combat the issue, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by a quarter point and signaled potentially as many as seven rate hikes this year.
Advertisement
Here’s a closer look at how the price of goods has changed since March 2021:
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.