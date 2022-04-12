Fearless Girl to stay put for now

The four-foot bronze Fearless Girl statue that was deposited in front of New York City’s Charging Bull in 2017 will remain in its current spot opposite the New York Stock Exchange at least until early next year while city officials wrestle with a permanent disposition for the popular symbol of female empowerment, a city board decided Monday. Members of the Public Design Commission granted an 11-month permit extension and said they would spend the next six months exploring a way for New York City to take ownership of the statue, which is currently the subject of litigation between artist Kristen Visbal and State Street Global Advisors, the Boston-based asset-management firm that commissioned it. The statue of a spunky young girl was supposed to be a temporary installation when State Street commissioned it in 2017 to urge higher representation of women on corporate boards, but permits to keep it on display were extended several times once it became a major tourist attraction. Fearless Girl was moved to its current location opposite the Stock Exchange in December 2018 and has continued to draw selfie-taking visitors there. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RECALLS

Health officials trace tainted Easter eggs to buttermilk

European health officials investigating an outbreak of salmonella linked to chocolate Easter eggs that has sickened at least 150 children across the continent said Tuesday they suspect it is due to bad buttermilk in a Belgian factory. In an assessment of the continuing outbreak, experts at the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Food Safety Authority said they had matched the same salmonella strain currently infecting people to samples taken from a factory in Belgium last December. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

CarMax stock drops on lower sales

CarMax stock sank more than 9 percent after its fourth-quarter used vehicle sales missed analyst estimates, with soaring prices and anxiety over the economy keeping some customers away. The Richmond, Va.-based company cited declining consumer confidence and affordability, among other factors, for a 6.5 percent drop in the number of used cars it sold last quarter in stores that have been open at least 13 months. The average price of a car rose 40 percent, or $8,300, in the period ending Feb. 28 compared with a year ago, CarMax said in a statement Tuesday. The results are yet another sign that higher costs and worries about the economy are starting to take a toll on consumer behavior. Used car prices have been a major contributor to elevated inflation readings, though they have begun to slip this year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ABORTION

Yelp latest company to cover expenses for out-of-state abortions

Yelp announced Tuesday that it would cover expenses for its employees and their spouses who must travel out of state for abortion care, becoming the latest company to respond to a Texas law that bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy. The online search and review platform, which is based in San Francisco and has more than 4,000 workers, employs just over 200 in Texas, but the benefit extends to employees in other states who might be affected by “current or future action that restricts access to covered reproductive health care,” a company representative said. Last month, Citigroup became the first major bank to disclose that it will pay travel costs for employees affected by the law in Texas, where it has over 8,000 workers. Other companies that have announced policies aimed at mitigating the impact of the law include Uber and Lyft, which offered to pay legal fees for Texas drivers who could be sued for taking someone to an abortion clinic. — NEW YORK TIMES

SOCIAL MEDIA

Meta and Snap sued over teenager’s suicide

Meta Platforms Inc. and Snap Inc. were sued over a teenager’s suicide in the latest effort by an advocacy group to hold the social media giants responsible for addiction to their platforms. Christopher James Dawley, who went by CJ, was a college-bound honors student who played sports and enjoyed outdoor activities, but he got so deeply drawn into social media that he was frequently communicating on Instagram at 3 a.m., according to a lawsuit filed Monday by his mother in Wisconsin federal court. In January of 2014, while CJ’s family was cleaning Christmas decorations and about a month before his 17th birthday, he posted “Who turned out the light?” on his Facebook page, held a 22-caliber rifle in one hand, his smart phone in the other, and shot himself to death, the court filing shows. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Rachel Maddow cuts way back on her MSNBC appearances

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow returned to the air Monday with some bad news for her fans: Starting next month, she will be doing her prime-time show only once a week. After working her customary five nights a week for the rest of April, Maddow said, she will work on Monday nights only starting in May. The network said it will rotate guest hosts the other four weeknights on a show called “MSNBC Prime.” The cable news network’s most popular personality had been on hiatus for the past two months, working on a new podcast and a movie adaptation of her book “Bag Man.” She said the weekly schedule will give her “more time to work on some of this other stuff I’ve got cooking for MSNBC and NBC.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

Optimism worldwide at a new low

Global growth optimism has sunk to an all-time low, with recession fears surging in the world’s investment community, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. fund manager survey. The share of investors expecting the economy to deteriorate is the highest ever, according to the April survey. Stagflation expectations jumped to the highest since August 2008, while monetary risk increased to a historic high, BofA strategists said, after surveying 292 panelists with $833 billion in assets under management in the first week of April. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Boeing boosted by sales of once-maligned 737 Max

Boeing sold 145 planes in the first three months of the year, after accounting for canceled orders, the company said Tuesday, as airlines around the world start to lay the groundwork for a broader post-pandemic rebound. Almost all of the orders were for the 737 Max, which regained its spot as the star of Boeing’s commercial fleet after emerging from a prolonged crisis more than a year ago. Two crashes of the plane killed 346 people, leading to a global ban on the Max for nearly two years until late 2020. Most of the 95 planes that Boeing delivered in the first quarter of the year were also the Max. — NEW YORK TIMES

SUPPLY CHAIN

Mexican truckers block Texas bridge to protest Abbott’s new order

A Mexican truck blockade at a key Texas bridge is diverting US-bound cargoes to far-flung crossings, worsening shipping snarls and raising the specter of delivery disruptions for everything from avocados to auto parts. Truckers on the Mexican side of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge are protesting Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s stepped-up inspection effort. With commercial traffic at a total standstill at the Pharr-Reynosa chokepoint, 18-wheelers are being diverted to other Texas crossings, where the crush of trucks is exponentially increasing wait times to enter the United States. — BLOOMBERG NEWS