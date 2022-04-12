JetBlue is trimming summer flight schedule due to ‘industry challenges’

“Given we anticipate continued industry challenges and heavy demand into the summer, we are planning more conservatively and trying to be proactive where we can with cancellations due to disruptive weather and air traffic control events,” JetBlue said in a statement to WBZ-TV.

The airline — Logan International Airport’s largest carrier — announced Tuesday that it will be cutting as many as one in 10 flights starting in May, according to WBZ. The culprit? Staffing shortages, coupled with a robust demand for travel as the country emerges from the pandemic.

It follows a tough week for JetBlue, in which the airline delayed or cancelled hundreds of flights.

Advertisement

The situation left New England passengers stranded across the country, and many had difficulty reaching customer service amid hours-long wait times.

Several customers said their flights were automatically rebooked by JetBlue — and then delayed again. Others struggled to be reimbursed for repeated delays or cancellations that forced them to book alternate flights on another airline or pay for additional lodging at their location.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

JetBlue did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

But spokesperson Derek Dombrowski told the Globe Sunday that the issues could be attributed to “severe weather challenges and air traffic control delays up and down the East Coast.”

The carrier said it has hired more than 3,000 new crew members in 2022, according to WBZ. “While we believe April will continue to be challenging, we are bringing on hundreds of new crew members each week as we prepare for summer travel,” a statement read.

But John Samuelsen, president of the Transport Workers Union, which represents 5,500 JetBlue employees, said last week that the airline is still short 600 flight attendants.

Many of JetBlue’s problems, he added, are the result of “managerial incompetence.”

Advertisement

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.