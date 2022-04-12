The news on inflation is bad, and that ain’t good

Today, economists aren’t sure whether the surge in the cost of living has peaked, though one of the main culprits, the price of gas at the pump, has backed off a bit in recent weeks. The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts is $4.01 a gallon, according to AAA . That’s down 35 cents from a month ago.

Well, that’s not exactly true, if you can remember back to December 1981, when Ronald Reagan was wrapping up his first year in the White House. Inflation was higher then, but it was on its way down from even scarier levels.

The government said Tuesday that inflation in March was bad, real bad. But you knew that. The electric bill, the rent check, the $1 avocados that are now $1.35: Everywhere you look, consumer prices have been climbing faster than you’ve ever seen.

Inflation is the ultimate pocketbook issue, and Americans tell pollsters they are concerned about their eroding purchasing power. Yes, wages are up, but not enough to offset inflation.

That’s fueling dissatisfaction with President Biden’s handling of the economy as the midterm elections approach — even though on other fronts, especially jobs, the economy is strong. So strong, in fact, that the Federal Reserve has to hike interest rates faster, and probably farther, than it planned to just a few months ago.

Here’s what the US Bureau of Labor Statistics says about last month:

The Consumer Price Index rose 8.5 percent from a year earlier, with painful increases in energy, housing costs, and groceries.

Excluding food and energy, which jump around a lot, the so-called core inflation rate was 6.5 percent. A year ago a price spike like that would have been unthinkable.

When comparing prices with February’s, the CPI was up 1.2 percent last month, the most since 2005 and nearly the same as the gain for all of 2020.

One hopeful sign: core inflation slowed from February.

By now we’ve heard all the reasons why prices are on a tear.

First, COVID-19 gnarled supply lines, making a range of goods, from sofas to fencing to cars, hard to get. Then came stimulus checks, expanded unemployment payments, and COVID relief funds for states and cities — free money that drove spending.

As we’ve returned to more normal routines, demand for goods and services is outstripping supply. For example, air fares were up 11 percent in March over February as we engage in “revenge travel” after months of staying close to home. And buyers are still bidding up housing prices, which have soared 23 percent in the past year based on the CPI.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine in late February only made a bad situation worse. Russia supplies about 10 percent of the world’s oil, and fears of disruptions have added about $30 a barrel to the price of crude. Russia and Ukraine combined produce a lot of wheat, and the war has led to much higher food costs.

Making matters worse: China, which has a zero-COVID policy, has locked down Shanghai, a major global business hub that has experienced an outbreak of infections.

Economists and the Federal Reserve were slow to concede that their inflation forecasts underestimated just how high prices would go and how long the gains would remain elevated.

The Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, called core PCE, rose 5.4 percent in February over the prior year, more than double the central bank’s longer-term target of 2 percent.

Now the Fed has to play catch up.

It is expected to boost its benchmark federal funds rate by half a percentage point at the end of its next meeting, on May 4, as part of a high-stakes efforts to cool off inflation without setting off a recession. The Fed hasn’t lifted rates by a half-point in 20 years.

That increase would follow at quarter-point nudge in March. In its latest projections, the Fed said the fed funds rate would rise to 2.8 percent by the end of next year. Some economists believe rates will have to reach as much as 5 percent to wrestle inflation back to the Fed’s target.

Rates haven’t been that high since 2007.

