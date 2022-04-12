Chef-driven restaurants are popping up on the North Shore as Boston becomes ever more expensive

So he and his wife took a chance, making all the decisions themselves and doing all the design work to remodel what had been a cramped, dark space into a more inviting showplace for Chambers’s food, including homemade bread, locally sourced ingredients, and a menu that changes almost nightly.

“We kind of wanted to do something that was local and homegrown,” says Chambers, a native of England, who came of culinary age under famed French chef Daniel Boulud in New York City and Boston.

SALEM — When Aaron Chambers, a former chef at Bar Boulud, and his wife, Shanna, decided to open their own restaurant, they turned away from Boston and investor money. Instead, in February 2020, they threw open the doors of Settler , with 24 seats and a tiny bar, in Salem.

The couple’s spirit of adventure is part of a wave of new and revived restaurants on the North Shore, some in unlikely cities and towns, such as Lynn, Swampscott, and Revere.

The model for young chefs was once to find a small spot in an up-and-coming neighborhood in Boston or Cambridge, add sweat equity and dreams, and build a business. But as Boston became more and more commercial, and real estate — not to mention liquor licenses — got increasingly expensive, looking for that first tiny restaurant space became harder. At first, chefs headed west to the diner-rich suburbs of Newton and beyond. Now the exodus has headed north, where chefs and independent restaurateurs are finding community support.

At Nightshade Noodle Bar, chef Rachel Miller draws a steady clientele to her little place tucked on a side street in Lynn. She serves such things as langoustines imported from Norway, live sea urchins, and foie gras, with 95 percent of patrons ordering a 7- to 14-course tasting menu for dishes such as bone marrow fried rice with snow peas, smoked raisins, and black vinegar butter sauce.

As Miller explains, she could have stayed in Boston, but it would have been “a different ball game altogether” and not the intimate, chef-driven concept she envisioned. “I might have been set for the rest of my life” in a $5 million sports bar, she says, but it wouldn’t have been hers.

“Nobody was investing in this tattooed, openly gay, Jewish” chef, she says, so she decided to strike out on her own to a location where the rent is a fraction of what it would be in Boston, the city administration is supportive, and she has control.

Not all the changes are in new restaurants or with new chefs. The Landing on Marblehead Harbor will turn 50 next month, but the pandemic dictated a change. Robert Simonelli, the general manager and an owner, says that although the restaurant had customers, an enviable view, and a recent remodeling, they knew they had to work on the food.

Through a serendipitous circumstance, he met Alex Pineda, son of famed chef Lydia Shire, who had moved to Marblehead with his wife.

“I had been the executive chef of [Shire’s] Scampo,” said Pineda, 32, who trained in Europe and the United States before heading his mother’s restaurant. “I could have taken over my mother’s empire — or part of it — but it was not ever going to be mine,” says Pineda. When the restaurant industry closed down in March 2020, he suddenly had time off, and began to reassess.

Eventually, Pineda agreed to come on as the executive chef of The Landing as it reopened to diners in 2021, bringing along his co-executive chef Noe Ortega, who had worked at Scampo and Encore.

To the lineup of staid Yankee classics, they added their own innovative dishes. A recent bucatini with clams was reminiscent of Shire and Scampo; the grilled oysters are a customer favorite, and the yucca fritters are from Pineda’s Colombian heritage on his father’s side. Guests are responding, Simonelli says. Where once the ocean view was the draw, now people also come for the food.

At L’Espalier in Back Bay, Frank McClelland long held an esteemed place as one of Boston’s premier chefs. But when he closed the restaurant in December 2018, he knew he wanted something different. “I saw the migration from the city before the pandemic,” McClelland says. He lived in Essex, and wanted to be able to access small farms near him. He eventually settled on opening Frank in Beverly.

“Obviously the rents aren’t nearly as high,” he says, and it’s 15 minutes from home instead of an hour or more. Frank is large with 180 seats including a terrace, is open daily for lunch, dinner, and brunch, and has a vibrant market with takeout options, cheese, and wines.

Although he didn’t start out thinking Frank would be a special occasion restaurant, he’s found that many customers come for that. But the biggest demographic for his dishes — including duck confit with Sichuan carrot puree and the Frank burger with bacon jam and hand-cut frites — are diners in their late 20s to early 40s.

As cities and towns such as Beverly and Lynn add more high-end apartment and condo complexes, the clientele for new restaurants grows.

The long years of COVID added to that, say several chefs, with many people working from home or deciding to live outside of the city. Frank opened in November 2019, and McClelland credits his in-restaurant market and takeout with helping him weather the shutdowns in 2020.

COVID also factored into Don Golden’s decision to open the Nordic-inspired Njord Haven in early March across from the beach in Swampscott. The South Boston native, who had a long career as a corporate chef but wanted his own restaurant, decided that “the numbers are easier to manage” because of lower rent, and he “felt he would have more support if there was a resurgence” of COVID. Golden’s small plates menu includes lamb chops with rosemary glaze and lingon vinegar gel, and Southeast Asian dishes, including Thai Som Tom salad with green papaya, dried shrimp, and tomatoes. In May, there will be outdoor seating at Njord Haven, as well.

Zestfriendz down the street, a bakery by day and cocktail bar by night, also opened fairly recently. Long-time friends Trudi Fagerlund and Margie Peterson worked in biotech and finance, respectively. But as Fagerlund says, “Margie had a dream to open her own bakery, and I wanted a bar.” So after buying the building that had housed another restaurant, they opened Zestfriendz last October in a light-filled space they remodeled themselves, doing all but the electrical and plumbing work.

Peterson and another baker work during the day, and Fagerlund, who kept her daytime job, runs the bar and small plates operation at night. It’s more work than they’ve ever done, both say, but Peterson’s scones and Fagerlund’s cocktails are drawing customers.

The view was one of the reasons Michael Aldi, who had owned restaurants in Boston, took a chance on Revere Beach, settling Dryft on the second floor of a new apartment building overlooking the ocean. Aldi says he was skeptical at first about bringing “a creative-themed” restaurant into an area that lacked much of a food scene. But with the encouragement of the city, he opened in 2019 with 138 seats inside and 100 outside. Then in 2020, with his chef Adriano Silva, who formerly worked in Barbara Lynch’s restaurants, he opened Fine Line, a gourmet pizza place, and last summer a steakhouse farther up the beach, Cut 21.

Now Aldi’s fully focused on the North Shore, and he’s building an outdoor bar with a lounge at Dryft. “Being able to have an outdoor bar” with an ocean view is crucial, he says. And as Pineda of The Landing says: “The lifestyle and quality of life is just way better.”