How to build a beautiful board

Emily Delaney's "Around the Board." Handout

Emily Delaney, the self-described The Cheese Board Queen, has developed a reputation for her dramatic and bountiful cheese and charcuterie boards full of colors and textures. Her boards are so artful one might hesitate to pick at the arrangement. Based in Chicago, Delaney leads workshops and has built a considerable following on Instagram. Now, she has a new book, “Around the Board.” The hardcover contains stunning photos and instructions on how to create 50 beautiful boards. It’s also a crash coarse on cheese and how to pair with charcuterie, fruits, condiments, honey, and jams, crackers, and more, as well as serving and styling — even shaping prosciutto into ribbons. It’s organized by seasons and holidays, which allows you to take advantage of the colorful fruits of the time. First, you browse the shopping list. Then the pages walk you through the process of assembling the ingredients. You find you don’t always need handsome wooden boards for a platform. In the book, the arrangements are built on trays, cake dishes, platters, and even in a paella pan. One favorite is the Mother’s Day board, which includes triple crème cheese, red berries, and salami roses (there are directions and a photo on how to fold and roll). A spring crudité board stands out for its multicolored carrots, purple cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, snap peas, and other choices. Beer and wine pairings are included too. Delaney says in the book that a board is not only about the foods, but that it creates a vehicle for people to gather around. As she puts it, “it’s the world’s best ice breaker for a room full of friends who haven’t met yet.” ($22 to $25). Available at Greentail Table, 343 Watertown St., Newton, 617-244-3510, barnesandnoble.com, amazon.com, and other booksellers.