‘Julia’ has me wondering: Why do we keep re-creating someone who created herself so well?

The fourth episode of Season 1 of “The French Chef,” it is brilliant from its opening lines: “You’re about to see a French omelet being made ...” And then, a mere 14 seconds later, as Child turns the finished dish onto a plate, “... You’ve just seen a French omelet made.” What follows is a half-hour of thoughtful, expert teaching made entertainment by Child’s artfully deployed charm. The path to a simple omelet is strewn with lessons that will make the viewer a better cook: how to tell if a pan is hot enough by holding one’s palm over it, how to chop herbs and peel tomatoes, how to hold a knife properly. Watch more episodes of “The French Chef” and it becomes clear that Child chooses her dishes not just for the deliciousness of the finished product but for the skills it allows her to impart along the way. I had forgotten her instruction, in an episode on roasting chicken in a casserole, to remove the wishbone to make the breast meat easier to carve. The show is full of such gems.

In “ Julia ,” HBO Max’s new eight-part series about Julia Child, each episode is titled after a dish: “Omelette,” “Coq Au Vin,” “Beef Bourguignon.” It’s a fitting nod to Child’s pioneering cooking show “ The French Chef ,” which did the same: “Julia” centers on the quest to get “The French Chef” made, and the subsequent success of the WGBH program and its star.

Of course, her delivery is breathy and her intonation … surprising. She’s quite tall. She doesn’t look like the conventional television woman. We know these things even if we’ve never watched “The French Chef,” thanks to the 2021 documentary “Julia,” the 2009 movie “Julie & Julia,” the classic Dan Aykroyd impression on “Saturday Night Live,” which was comedy gold. But are these things important? Are they funny? “Julia” is described in press materials as a comedy, too, although I’m not sure why; it’s more of a period drama, a la “Mad Men,” a landscape of saturated colors and plaid suits and the occasional fun-to-spot Cambridge landmark. It makes great hay with Child’s style, but it takes its time getting to her substance.

“Omelette,” the first episode of “Julia,” starts off feeling forced as the actors ease into their roles and dialog. (The kitchen wins for best performance in this particular episode: It’s just right.) The script so wants to show how loving and romantic the relationship is between Julia and Paul Child (David Hyde Pierce), it begins tossing around frisky lines and nicknames before the actors have a chance to establish any energy or chemistry. They do eventually settle in, but the viewer has already started comparing Pierce’s portrayal of Paul to Stanley Tucci’s in “Julie & Julia” as if the character were Spider-Man. Lancashire is game and enjoyable in the title role. But the Child in “Julia” seems riddled with self-doubt, rather than effusing what the series refers to as her “singular joie de vivre.”

The series gets progressively much better — after all, the cast includes Judith Light (publisher Blanche Knopf), Bebe Neuwirth (BFF Avis DeVoto), and Isabella Rossellini (a crotchety Simca Beck) — but it’s an odd baseline to establish. Whomst among us has not suffered from impostor syndrome? And would Child, in her 50s, truly be surprised to be told by a doctor that she’s entering menopause? Tropes about women and childlessness and sublimation of the motherhood urge into the creative process are heavy-handed, as is the emphasis on the sexism of the time, as is the playing-up of Child’s frumpitude and ungainliness over her intellect and expertise, as is the message that men are hopeless and women must do everything competently while stroking the fellas’ egos. But Child is as much a vehicle as a fleshed-out character here: She is a device that allows the series’ creators to explore the issues of the era, as television became a cultural force, as the feminist movement grew stronger and gender roles began to shift. “Julia” touches, too, on class, homophobia (no spoiler alerts, but an episode featuring James Beard is both delightful and sad), and racism. Perhaps the most interesting character in the series is Alice Naman (Brittany Bradford), a young Black woman producer at WGBH who is instrumental in the creation of “The French Chef” and comes up with innovative ideas for growing its popularity. The creators of “Julia” invented her.

“Alice is the woman we made up, and through her we’re able to say some of the things we want to be able to say about the way the world is changing through the ‘60s and ‘70s,” executive producer and writer Chris Keyser said in one interview. Why not … just create a series about a young Black woman producer set in the ‘60s and ‘70s? I’d watch that.

Although I enjoyed “Julia” enough, and think that Child fans should go ahead and watch it (along with the arguably more edifying companion episodes “Dishing on Julia”), this gets to why the series makes me cranky. Child is as worthy of exploration as anyone. But there are others as worthy of exploration as Child. One need only look to the rest of the Boston area, and the likes of Joyce Chen, Madeleine Kamman (her rivalry with Child would make saucy viewing indeed), Aveline Kushi. Get Lydia Shire to star in her own life story, or one-woman show, someone! Regional allegiance aside, we need fully produced series, biopics, and feature films about Leah Chase (the “Queen of Creole Cuisine,” whose Dooky Chase’s Restaurant in New Orleans was a hub for the civil rights movement) and Edna Lewis (whose cookbooks, also steered by Child editor Judith Jones, did for Black and Southern cooking what Child’s did for French) and so many others, too.

And then there’s this: “Julia” treats the past as though it’s past, as though times have truly changed. Have they? Maybe it’s too soon to be quite so History Channel about discrimination in television and beyond, or even to act as though women who cook are taken seriously by people who consider themselves serious.

Enjoy “Julia.” Then go watch “The French Chef,” particularly if you haven’t watched it before. The best portrayal of Julia Child will always be her own.

