The perfect five-bite, fifth-grader food

The name, though, is all local: It’s a nod to DuBois’s days growing up not in LA but in Cambridge, where as a kid he ate at the original Tasty diner in Harvard Square, which closed in 1997. (A branch of his Tasty Burger is now on the same block, the ultimate hometown success story.)

Dave DuBois wanted to bring that dreamscape to the Fenway when he opened Tasty Burger in an old gas station 12 years ago. Even the lettering is intentional; Chevron-style script that evokes a California highway.

The burger counter occupies a central place in the American culinary imagination. It conjures dreams of 1950s Americana, of car-hops and corvettes, simpler times, and milkshakes. In those days, Googie burger joints looked like UFOs that had landed on a roadside space mission, at once comforting and futuristic: Abandon your cares and step inside, newly middle-class earthlings.

Advertisement

“I didn’t want to do a frou-fy place,” says DuBois, who runs sitdown, cheffy places elsewhere in the city: Citizen Public House, Franklin Cafe.

He opened his Tasty at a time when the “better burger” movement was taking hold: Businesses like In-n-Out and Shake Shack were gaining momentum among millennials who wanted stylized nostalgia without demeaning themselves with plain old fast-food.

As such, Tasty’s sauces are scratch-made; DuBois declines to reveal the local guy who produces them (doesn’t want him to get too popular), but rest assured they’re flawlessly tested, right down to the house ketchup on the grab-and-go carousel. His favorite is the Tasty sauce, a tomato-mayo mix enlivened with pickle juice.

Tasty Burger Fenway. Handout via Tasty Burger

Onion rings are made with red onion, not the customary white. They’re scantily battered, super-skinny and salty, a technique DuBois perfected working at Savoir Fare on Martha’s Vineyard years ago. Most fast-food onion rings are frozen and deeply breaded, he says, but not these. They’re sweet and crispy, and easy to overindulge on.

Advertisement

The beef blend is proprietary, too, but the real allure is the Tasty patty. Most burgers are “fat” patties, he says, plump and taut. These are flat, thin ovals — workmanlike creations originally designed to maximize costs: “A hot, quick sandwich, really cheap,” he says, the kind of meat you’d see sizzling on a mile-wide diner grill.

No, there is nothing pretentious about Tasty Burger, and that was the point when I brought my sons and four of their buddies to lunch here the other day after a show. This is a generation of kids raised on iPads and Nintendo Switch. But you can’t fight human nature: They were giddy at the prospect of burgers and fries. It was like watching animals in the wild.

They scrambled over the picnic benches to take their seats, suburban kids watching in awe as a dude chased a pigeon and a guy carried an enormous sheet cake toward Fenway Park around the corner. And Cokes, too? This was livin’.

They tore into their burgers with abandon: $5.99, lettuce, pickles, ketchup, mustard. Nothing fancy. No frills. Tasty does have bells-and-whistles burgers (I got one with habanero and jalapeno aioli), but there’s beauty in simplicity. These babies are thin, juicy, compact: the perfect five-bite food. Within 10 minutes, my crew was happily fed.

“A burger is truly the universal democratic American food. You can talk to anybody about their favorite burger [memory]: ‘Oh yeah, I got taken to this little counter outside my mom’s job,” DuBois says.

Advertisement

As the kids charged back down Boylston, I took my own mental snapshot. They’d probably be back in a few years, maybe old enough to buy a PBR at the counter (Tasty’s beer list is also unpretentious); for now, though, they were just gawky fifth-graders really pumped about big-city burgers.

“We’re in it for the long haul. We want to be part of the fabric of Boston,” says DuBois. As we got into our car, we could hear music coming from Fenway even though there wasn’t a game going on. Mission accomplished.

1301 Boylston St., Boston, 617-425-4444, www.tastyburger.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.