Recipe: Coffee and molasses form a shiny, caramel glaze on this Easter ham

Serves 12 generously

Other than the long cooking time, the prep for baked ham is relatively straightforward. Plan on about 1/2 pound meat per person. While this bone-in shank portion, which weighs between 8 and 10 pounds, may leave you with leftovers, it means plenty of ham sandwiches for lunch the next day. A bone-in ham gives you more flavor; either the shank or butt end will do, but the shank end looks grander on the table (and is more photo-worthy). Bone-in hams require 15 minutes per pound to reach an internal temperature of 140 degrees, so if your ham is 10 pounds, plan on about 2 1/2 hours in the oven. For this recipe, make a simple glaze with molasses, brown sugar, cider vinegar, espresso powder, and gingerbread spices. It produces a deep, burnt caramel shine on the ham. Serve warm, thick slices with roast potatoes, asparagus, biscuits, or other favorite sides.

¼ cup molasses ¼ cup brown sugar ¼ cup cider vinegar 2 teaspoons espresso powder ¼ teaspoon ground allspice Pinch ground cloves 1 bone-in, shank portion, half ham (8 to 10 pounds)

1. Set the oven at 325 degrees. Have on hand a roasting pan.

2. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the molasses, brown sugar, cider vinegar, espresso powder, allspice, and cloves. Bring the liquid to a boil, stirring often. Lower the heat, and simmer for 5 minutes.

3. Remove any excess skin from the ham if necessary. With a paring knife, score the fat 1/4-inch deep in a crosshatch pattern.

4. Place the ham flat-side down in the roasting pan. Bake for 1 hour. Then start glazing the ham every 10 minutes by brushing it with the molasses mixture. Bake the ham for 15 minutes a pound (a 10-pound ham will take 2 1/2 hours total), or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the ham registers 140 degrees.

5. Turn the oven temperature up to 400 degrees. Baste the ham one last time. Bake for 10 minutes. Let the ham rest for 15 minutes before cutting into thick slices.

