Recipe: Mix almond paste, sugar, and an egg white to make superb macaroons for Passover

Makes 1 dozen

Crisp on the outside with chewy interiors, these almond macaroons are perfect for the Passover table. They're a specialty of baker/novelist Louise Miller, who is the pastry chef at The Union Club of Boston, a private city club near the State House. Miller is the author of "The City Baker's Guide to Country Living" and "The Late Bloomers' Club," novels with baking themes. Miller's macaroons are made with three ingredients -- almond paste, sugar, and an egg white. Almond paste, by the way, is not marzipan; almond paste is smoother than marzipan. Break up the almond paste into small chunks and beat it in a mixer with sugar until the mixture looks like sand. Then add an egg white to make a stiff, sticky batter. Use a small ice cream scoop to form mounds on parchment paper (the scoop capacity is a generous 1 tablespoon) or use a soup spoon to make the balls, tidying up the edges with your fingers. Garnish by pressing a sliced almond on top. When the macaroons have baked to a very pale golden color, slide the baking sheet with the macaroons onto a wire rack to cool completely. If you remove them too soon, the bottoms can stick to the parchment paper and leave you with hollow cookies. Miller brought these macaroons for the audience to sample after I interviewed her at a live event at WBUR's CitySpace. They're the best macaroons I've tasted in years.

8 ounces almond paste, broken into marble-sized chunks ⅔ cup sugar 1 egg white ¼ cup sliced, blanched almonds (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 325 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In an electric mixer with the paddle attachment (or the whisk if you don't have one) on medium-low speed, mix the almond paste and sugar until the mixture looks a little like wet sand. This may take a few minutes; don't worry about over-mixing. Make sure there are no large lumps of almond paste left.

3. In another bowl, whisk the egg white with a fork to break it up. Pour it into the almond paste mixture and beat until it is fully incorporated and the mixture forms a sticky, slightly stiff, dough.

4. With a small ice cream scoop or a soup spoon, scoop the dough into balls about the size of heaping tablespoons. Set them on the baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Dot the top of each one with a sliced almond.

5. Bake the macaroons for 22 to 25 minutes, turning the baking sheet from back to front halfway through baking, or until the outsides look dry, and the macaroons are a very pale golden. The bottoms will brown before the tops. If you find the bottoms are getting too brown, slide another baking sheet under the first one.

6. Leave the macaroons on the baking sheet. Set the sheet on a wire rack for 30 minutes, or until the macaroons are cool. If you try to remove them too quickly, the bottoms will stick to the parchment paper, along with the insides, leaving you with empty shells.

7. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for several days, or for a week in the refrigerator.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from Louise Miller