Rihanna (plus one) stuns on the May cover of Vogue

The singer turned billionaire entrepreneur is featured on the cover of Vogue’s May issue, which hits stands April 26. She’s wearing a red lace Alaïa bodysuit, gloves, and shoes, with Chopard earrings. She bares her baby bump proudly with a hand on her hip — a power stance.

Leave it to Rihanna to be breathtakingly fashionable while pregnant.

Rihanna, 34, has been redefining the rules of pregnancy and fashion, and in the spread published online in Vogue on Tuesday, the style icon opened up about what it’s like dressing the bump seen around the world. She also talks about life with partner A$AP Rocky, motherhood as her due date approaches, and even touches on that long-awaited record.

But back to the belly-baring couture.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.’ I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” Rihanna said in the Vogue cover story.

Now in her third trimester, the music and beauty mogul has not been shy about her bump-forward style, and said she hopes to empower other expectant moms.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” Rihana told Vogue. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Rihanna wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello coat. Messika belly chains. ANNIE LEIBOVITZ/Vogue

The singer talked about her relationship with partner A$AP Rocky, 33, and how their friendship turned to romance during COVID-19.

“He became my family in that time,” Rihanna said. “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

When asked if the pregnancy was planned, the singer said, “Planning? I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it.”

So far, Rihanna said been managing the pregnancy well. “I was bracing myself for something insane because I knew I wouldn’t have my usual coping mechanism: I can’t just go and smoke a joint right now,” she said, continuing that she’s been “pleasantly surprised” with how she’s felt.

And that long-awaited album? Rihanna said she still considers her 2016′s “Anti” her “best album to this day.” She said she’s looking at her next project “completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before ... It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

Rihanna wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Glenn Martens dress. Alaïa shoes. ANNIE LEIBOVITZ/Vogue













