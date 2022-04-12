These handmade shrimp burgers are fair-trade certified

There are many reasons to fire up the grill. Here’s a new one: wild-caught shrimp burgers. Del Pacifico Seafoods, based in Sinaloa, Mexico, turns out 4-ounce frozen shrimp burgers made with sustainably sourced Mexican blue shrimp that are netted by fisherman in small panga boats rather than industrial fleets. In fact, it’s the only company worldwide offering fair-trade certified shrimp. Each package bears a lot number to trace when and where the crustaceans were caught. The burgers are handmade from the chopped shrimp (not ground) and prepared solely with black pepper, garlic and olive oil, and without fillers or preservatives. Another choice is to pan sear in a cast-iron or heavy non-stick pan. Moist, tender, and with a mild flavor, serve them on top of a salad or in a bun with mayo or tarter sauce and other toppings you might heap on a beefy burger ($18 to $19 for four). Available at crowdcow.com and fultonfishmarket.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND