Blaze that destroyed Berkley home began when staining products ignited, fire officials say

An investigation by Berkley Fire Rescue and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office determined that the fire started “on a screened-in porch between the home and the garage, extending upward and throughout the home,” according to the statement.

A two-alarm blaze that destroyed a home in Berkley Sunday morning was ignited when polyurethane staining products combusted, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement Tuesday. No injuries were reported, officials said.

Staining products were determined as the cause of a Berkley fire Sunday morning that displaced a family.

Polyurethane and a lamb’s wool applicator placed in the trash after their use on Saturday night subsequently combusted, sparking the fire, officials said.

“When working on a home improvement project, it’s important to remember that the oils in some paints, stains, and varnishes produce heat as they dry,” said Berkley Fire Rescue Chief Scott A. Fournier in the statement. “If staining rags are left in a pile or contained in a box or bucket, this heat can cause them to ignite. To prevent a fire, always dry oily rags and applicators outside individually.”

After they are dried, oil-soaked rags “should be placed with water and detergent in a metal container with a tight lid, such as a paint can, and kept in a cool place away from direct sunlight,” according to the statement. Then, the container should be disposed “at a home hazardous waste collection event,” officials said.

Advertisement

The fire on David Way was reported just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning, officials said. The residents were awakened by a loud noise before their smoke alarms activated, according to the statement.

The residents were displaced, but the total number was not immediately available, according to Jake Wark, public information officer at the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services. The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire, officials said.

Advertisement

When Berkley crews arrived, the two-story home “was fully involved.”

It took crews nearly an hour and a half to get the fire under control, according to the statement.

Ten area fire departments assisted, including Dighton, Swansea, and Taunton, who provided mutual aid at the scene, according to the statement. Tankers from Dartmouth, Freetown, Lakeville, Raynham, Rehoboth, Middleborough, and Westport provided assistance as well, officials said.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said there have been several fires caused by oily rags, including a fire in Ludlow last week that injured one resident, another in Agawam that killed a teenager in March, and one in Lexington that injured six firefighters and caused at least $500,000 in damages in January 2021.

“Fortunately, the smoke alarms in this home helped alert residents to the danger and they were able to escape without injury,” Ostroskey said in the statement.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.