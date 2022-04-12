Boston man likely was driver but cannot be tried under joint venture rule for 2018 murder, SJC rules

The Supreme Judicial Court said Darius A. Baxter cannot be prosecuted under the legal theory of joint venture even though there was sufficient evidence that he drove the shooter to Wayland Street on March 30, 2018 where 34-year-old Michael I. Rosswas murdered. Joint venture is the legal concept that holds both people criminally responsible when they agree in advance to commit a crime together.

The state’s high court Tuesday threw out murder charges against a Boston man whom justices concluded was the driver during a 2018 homicide but who they ruled lacked the alleged shooter’s intent to sneak up behind the victim on a Dorchester street and shoot him six times in the back, killing him.

Writing for the unanimous court, Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt said that his Baxter’s alleged presence in the car was by itself not enough evidence for Suffolk County District Attorney’s Kevin R. Hayden’s office to sustain the legal burden of showing shared reasoning between Baxter, the shooter, and a third man whom authorities allege was a lookout.

“There was no direct evidence that the defendant intended that the victim be killed...Nor did the defendant’s actions by their nature demonstrate a shared lethal intent,” Wendlandt wrote. “In addition, there was no evidence that the defendant heard the passenger express lethal intent or that he saw the passenger do anything to demonstrate lethal intent, such as displaying a firearm before the shooting.”

According to the SJC and court records, Baxter and Dawon D. Wright got into the car owned by Baxter’s girlfriend in Roxbury and then drove into Dorchester. Around 9 a.m., Ross exited his Howard Avenue apartment building and walked onto Wayland Street. During the next 63 seconds, the gold Accord tracked Ross’s movements, even stopping at one point to let him walk past the vehicle.

“About forty-five seconds later, as the victim walked past Balfour Street, a man in a red jacket came from Balfour Street on foot and quickly approached the victim from behind, extending his arms in front of him,’’ the SJC said, noting Ross seemed unaware his killer was standing behind him. “The man fired at least six shots at the victim.”

Ross, who was known as Pac-Man, ran for a brief distance before collapsing and was later pronounced dead at a Boston hospital.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed by authorities in Suffolk Superior Court records.

Baxter and Wright were tried together in Suffolk Superior Court In 2019, but after four days of deliberations, jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict and a mistrial was declared. Hayden’s office was moving to try both men again this summer, but the SJC decision means Baxter’s murder case is over. However, the impact on Wright, who is accused of being the shooter, was not immediately known.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to all charges and have been held in pre-trial detention for more than 3 years, according to court records. Baxter is 24 years old; Wright is 25 years old, records show.

The SJC’s unanimous ruling, however, was not a complete victory for Baxter. The justices said Baxter can still face prosecution on accessory after the fact and illegal possession of firearms charges.

“We agree with the Commonwealth that this evidence was sufficient to support a reasonable inference, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the defendant knew his passenger was armed when the passenger returned to the car after the shooting,’’ Wendlandt wrote. “The defendant helped the shooter escape by driving him away from the scene of the killing.”

Still, the mandatory sentence for first degree murder is life without parole; accessory after the fact has a seven year maximum prison sentence under state law.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.