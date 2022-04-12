fb-pixel Skip to main content

Former pharmacy tech sentenced to prison for dealing drugs out of Westford home, officials say

By Maya Homan Globe Correspondent,Updated April 12, 2022, 1 hour ago

A former pharmacy technician accused of dealing drugs out of his Westford home has pleaded guilty to multiple drug trafficking and firearms offenses, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Mark Garcia, 35, was sentenced to six to eight years of state prison, along with three years probation, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acting Westford Police Chief Mark Chambers said in a joint statement.

He was also ordered to seek substance abuse evaluation and treatment upon his release. He will be prohibited from working with pharmaceuticals in the future, the statement said.






Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com.

