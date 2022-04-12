Get your items fixed at the Framingham Repair Café

The Framingham Rotary Club, with help from Transition Framingham and the First Parish Climate Action Team, is hosting its third Framingham Repair Café on May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be held in the courtyard in front of Scott Hall at First Parish, located at 24 Vernon St. Volunteers will work on items such as clean mendable clothing, knitted and crocheted items, lamps, small appliances, computers and other electronics, bikes, toys, jewelry, and sewing machines.

Visitors pay only for needed parts, and when possible are encouraged to bring parts with them to save time.