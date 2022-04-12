He texted, touched, and kissed the teenage girls he was coaching. A report details how the school responded

Baker sent a message that he was “so f---ing mad” that she wasn’t responding to him.

She attempted to duck his physical advances, ignored his persistent messages on Snapchat, refused a pair of sunglasses that he bought for her, and even sent him a picture of herself with a boy in the hopes that Baker would leave her alone.

Numerous people later mentioned they were worried about the girl. She was noticeably depressed during games and practices. Her mother didn’t know why the girl’s behavior had changed and asked if she needed therapy.

That’s how the secrets about the East Greenwich High School volleyball program came out — revealing how many other underage girls had been pursued by Baker, and that his supervisor, head varsity volleyball coach Justin Amaral, did nothing to stop him for years.

These details are in an eight-page overview of a Title IX investigation that Superintendent Alexis Meyer commissioned in November 2021, when the girl and her mother came forward to make a complaint against Baker. The superintendent released the overview to the Globe on Tuesday upon request.

The four-month investigation by the district’s lawyer, Aubrey Lombardo, concluded in February with a 216-page confidential investigative report of numerous interview summaries, 28 exhibits, fact findings, analysis and recommendations. Meyer also viewed screenshots of inappropriate Snapchat and Instagram messages from Baker to the girls.

Meyer and School Committee Chairwoman Anne Musella announced on Friday that the school department fired Baker and Amaral. When the complaint was made in November, Meyer immediately banned Baker from school grounds and from having any contact with players, and also reported complaints to police and the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

“The School Committee and I take very seriously any allegations involving inappropriate behavior of staff toward the students entrusted to them,” Meyer said in a statement Tuesday. “We are deeply grateful to the students and families who came forward for their courage and their full cooperation in this difficult process.”

Both Baker and Amaral were hired in 2018, and worked under then-Athletic Director Chris Cobain, who left in 2020 to become the athletic director at North Kingstown High School. Cobain was one of the school officials questioned about boys high school basketball coach Aaron Thomas, who was conducting “naked fat tests” of teen student athletes.

Cobain denied knowing about the tests conducted by Thomas, who was terminated six months after Cobain was hired. The North Kingstown School Committee voted to renew Cobain’s contract Tuesday evening, with three members crediting him with pulling together the school program after it had been “rocked to its core” by the allegations against Thomas. Committee member Jennifer Lima, whose son was fat tested, voted against Cobain, saying the athletic director’s position should be revamped.

When Baker was hired in East Greenwich in 2018, the investigator found, problems began almost immediately.

Baker pursued the entire junior varsity team during the 2018-2019 school year with text messages at all hours of the day, the investigation found, and singled out some of the girls by attempting romantic and sexual relationships.

Baker kissed or tried to kiss some of the girls, including one who he cornered in a supply closet after the state championships. He touched one girl’s thigh under a blanket, and made remarks to two girls that he’d wait for them to turn 18 — something that Meyer wrote “shocks the conscience.” He said one of the players had “a nice ass” and a “perfect body.”

The girls were between 14 and 17 years old. Baker is in his 20s.

His boss, Amaral, was “not receptive” to complaints against Baker, the investigator found. “Numerous students and their parents felt unable to speak up about the respondent’s inappropriate conduct because they were worried about losing playing time and being punished,” Meyer wrote in her overview.

The students also reported numerous times that Amaral had alcohol on his breath or seemed hungover, and that he refused to dismiss Baker from a game when he appeared intoxicated, Meyer said in her overview. Amaral also had “extremely inappropriate” interactions with a female student.

Although the players had felt afraid to speak up, that changed after the girl and her mother came forward in November. Her willingness to file a complaint, despite the lengthy investigation and potential exposure to the community, was seen as clear evidence that Baker’s actions were unwelcome, Meyer wrote.

And the willingness of other players to cooperate with the investigation, including two who’d graduated and are now at college, was taken as “clear evidence” that Baker’s conduct was unwelcome.

The investigation found Baker had violated the district’s Title IX policy with respect to sexual harassment and policies prohibiting school employees from contacting students. Baker and Amaral were fired and banned for life from employment in the school district. Meyer also sent letters about the allegations and actions to the state Department of Education, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League, Volleyball USA, and DCYF.

No criminal charges have been filed. DCYF is conducting its own investigation, as are the local police. A spokesman for the state Department of Education was “aware of the matter [but] due to the ongoing investigation we will not be commenting further at this time.”

Meyer is recommending annual training for appropriate interactions between coaches and student-athletes, training regarding substance abuse, and adopting a policy regulating the interactions between school employees and students off school grounds. She is also recommending that the School Committee adopt a resolution urging the RIIL to issue guidelines and offer training on appropriate communications between coaches and students.

Meanwhile in North Kingstown, the School Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to urge the RIIL to issue guidelines and offer training regarding appropriate body testing protocols between coaches and students.

RIIL executive director Michael Lunney did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.