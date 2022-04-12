Inmate granted the state’s first commutation of a life sentence for murder in 25 years to be set free

The board ordered Koonce, 54, to spend four months at a residential reentry program in Boston before seeking approval for a “family-sponsored or independent living home plan.”

In a unanimous decision, the six-member board found that Koonce, who has served 30 years in prison for killing a man in New Bedford in 1987, “is rehabilitated and merits parole at this time.”

The state Parole Board voted unanimously Tuesday to release Thomas Koonce, one of two prisoners who this year became the first inmates in a quarter century to have their life without parole sentences for murder commuted.

While on parole, he will be required to stay at the halfway house between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., wear an electronic monitoring device, and abide by other restrictions.

Koonce’s lawyer, Timothy C. Foley, said he spoke to Koonce after the parole board announced its decision.

“Obviously he’s very excited about the decision and the prospects of his future,” he said. “He looks forward to getting out and showing what he has to offer the community.”

He said it’s unclear when Koonce will be released from prison but will likely depend on when a bed is available at the Boston reentry program.

Koonce, of Brockton, was a 20-year-old Marine home on leave in July 1987 when he shot and killed 24-year-old Mark Santos. Koonce was with some friends when a fight erupted between rival groups from Brockton and New Bedford. He said he was in a car trying to escape a crowd of people who were wielding bats when he stuck his gun out the window and fired a single warning shot, accidentally killing Santos.

His first trial ended with a hung jury. In 1992, an all-white jury convicted Koonce, who is Black.

In 2010, the prosecutor who won Koonce’s conviction testified at a commutation hearing that the case bothered his conscience because he didn’t believe the evidence supported a first-degree murder conviction. He said he was concerned that Koonce did not receive a fair trial because prospective jurors weren’t questioned about racial bias.

Last year, the state Advisory Board of Pardons, which doubles as the parole board, unanimously recommended Koonce’s commutation to Governor Charlie Baker. In January, Baker approved requests from Koonce and another inmate, William Allen, to commute their sentences from first- to second-degree murder, marking the first time a Massachusetts governor had granted such leniency to a prisoner serving a life sentence since 1997.

The following month, the Massachusetts Governor’s Council commuted the life sentences of Koonce and Allen, making them eligible for release. Both men recently appeared before the parole board at separate hearings.

The board is expected to rule on Allen’s request for parole next week. Allen, 48, has spent 28 years in prison for participating in a 1994 armed robbery of a reputed drug dealer in Brockton. Allen, a Roxbury native, and his friend pushed their way into Purvis Bester’s apartment at knifepoint, and the friend fatally stabbed Bester while Allen was in another room, according to trial testimony.

Before the trial, Allen declined an offer to plead guilty to second-degree murder and receive a life sentence with parole eligibility after 15 years. The man who stabbed Bester accepted the same deal and has been out on parole since 2009. Allen was convicted of felony first-degree murder for participating in a robbery that resulted in death.

In its two-page decision Tuesday, the parole board, comprised of Gloriann Moroney, Charlene Bonner, Tonomey Coleman, Sheila Dupre, Tina Hurley and Colette Santa, said Koonce has taken responsibility for Santos’ death and has spent decades in prison working towards his rehabilitation.

The board wrote that he “has taken extraordinary steps to improve himself and the lives of other incarcerated individuals,” including the creation of a restorative justice program and involvement in other prison programs. He has also earned a bachelor’s degree and participated in vocational and self-improvement programs, the board wrote.

“Much of his rehabilitative work occurred prior to any opportunity for parole,” the board wrote. “Mr. Koonce also has an excellent network of supports in the community which will be invaluable to his reentry.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.