Mayor Wu, police officials hold Boston Marathon security briefing, urge safety and vigilance

“The past few years have felt like a bit of a marathon for everyone, [and] not in a good way,” Wu told reporters. “We’ve been through a lot in our community. And so, after a virtual event in 2020, and a rescheduled event that occurred last fall, we’re very excited to welcome back the actual Boston Marathon back to spring for the first time in three years.”

Wu made the comments during a City Hall briefing Tuesday afternoon that was also attended by police and race officials.

Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday that the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18 will be “the glorious return that we’ve all been hoping for.”

She said the race has always been a unifying force for the city.

“The marathon has always been about community coming together,” Wu said. “Pushing forward no matter what may come our way in the face of hate and division, fear or violence — not just across the finish line to claim that medal, but to show the world who we are, and to invite everyone to join us in striving to be an even better version of ourselves.”

Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long told reporters there’s currently no credible threat to the race but urged runners and spectators to remain vigilant.

He said “every available officer” will be working the race, and neighborhoods will see the same level of police coverage they typically have on a Monday.

Uniformed and plainclothes officers will be stationed along the race route, Long said. He added that there will be “enhanced security checkpoints” along the route where people can expect to have bags searched.

Long said T riders can also expect to see an “increased police presence” around stations leading up to the weekend, in light of the shooting attack at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday.

“In terms of Monday, you know, depending on what kind of information we have [regarding] intelligence, we’ll adjust our assets accordingly around the marathon,” Long said.

He urged people to call 911 if they see anything amiss.

MBTA Transit police Chief Kenneth Green reminded riders they must wear face coverings on trains, regardless of their vaccination status.

“We’ll have additional Transit police officers” both uniformed and plainclothes, on the system “to ensure everyone has a safe and efficient” journey, Green said.

“We’re going to be out there,” Green said.

On Monday, Boston police released their customary list of street closures on race day in and around the Boylston Street area.

A full list of closures is available here.

Also Monday, Long said in an open letter to local college students that they can expect a “significant presence” of uniformed and plainclothes officers at the race, and reminded those who plan to attend to be alert and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

Long told students public intoxication and smoking marijuana will not be tolerated, and that congregating on rooftops, fire escapes, and porches will also be prohibited.

Wu noted Tuesday that this year’s race will mark nine years since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings that killed three people and wounded hundreds more.

She said “each and every one of those years” since “has been a very carefully coordinated largescale event. The amount of staffing, of planning, of interagency communication that goes into this, it is mapped out street by street, block by block. ... And we will continue that as we head into this weekend.”

Tom Grilk, outgoing head of the Boston Athletic Association, which puts on the race, told reporters he wasn’t concerned about the security situation in light of the attack in Brooklyn, when asked about it at the tail end of the briefing.

“So, concerns? Not concerned in any unusual way,” Grilk said, adding that race officials and law enforcement will stay “vigilant in every possible way.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.