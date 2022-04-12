MBTA system not considered a target after NYC subway shootings, Transit Police say

In the wake of the mass shooting on the New York City subway, the MBTA’s subway, bus and commuter rail system is not currently considered a “potential target” for violence, Transit Police said Tuesday.
“At this time, there is no evidence, credible or otherwise, to suggest the MBTA system is a potential target,” the statement posted on tpd411.com reads. “The safety and security of customers and employees is the MBTA’s top priority.”
The statement also said that the MBTA’s police force is in contact with federal, state and local law enforcement partners and is also increasing uniformed patrols and deploying explosive detecting dogs onto the system in response to New York incident where 16 people were shot Tuesday.
“The Transit Police employ a multilayered approach to safeguarding the MBTA system. To reassure our riders, the Transit Police Department has increased the number of uniformed officers on the system and deployed additional Explosive Detection K9 teams to perform protective sweeps,’’ the statement said. “There are also actions police will employ that will not be visible to the riding public.”
As it has for the past several years, Transit Police asked that if “riders using the T see anything out of the ordinary, they are urged to contact Transit Police or MBTA personnel immediately.”
