MBTA system not considered a target after NYC subway shootings, Transit Police say

In the wake of the mass shooting on the New York City subway, the MBTA’s subway, bus and commuter rail system is not currently considered a “potential target” for violence, Transit Police said Tuesday.

“At this time, there is no evidence, credible or otherwise, to suggest the MBTA system is a potential target,” the statement posted on tpd411.com reads. “The safety and security of customers and employees is the MBTA’s top priority.”

The statement also said that the MBTA’s police force is in contact with federal, state and local law enforcement partners and is also increasing uniformed patrols and deploying explosive detecting dogs onto the system in response to New York incident where 16 people were shot Tuesday.