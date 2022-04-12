Providence’s ‘Superman’ building won’t be vacant for much longer

The announcement will come at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, marking the end of nine years of vacancy. April 12, 2013 was the last day that the building’s final tenant, Bank of America, operated there.

The state and the building’s owner, Massachusetts-based High Rock Development, finally made a deal after nine years of back-and-forth negotiations, the governor’s office confirmed to the Globe on Tuesday.

PROVIDENCE — The “Superman” building, Rhode Island’s tallest structure, may not be vacant for much longer.

High Rock, led by principal David Sweetser, reportedly submitted a plan to the state last summer that included more than 280 apartment units, with 10 percent earmarked for affordable housing. But the project would likely take more than two and a half years and cost over $200 million, sources told the Globe previously.

Pryor told the Globe previously that High Rock and the state have been in conversations about the Superman building “daily.”

The “Superman” building, which is in the heart of downtown at 111 Westminster St., has had several potential tenants over the years but the deals ultimately fell through. State and city leaders had aggressively marketed the former bank and office building to local and national companies, and came close to landing Citizens Bank, according to past reports.

Prior to the pandemic, business and state leaders, including former governor Gina Raimondo, had favored an anchor tenant to go on the ground floor. Samsonite, PayPal, and Hasbro Toy’s were also courted. But recent data shows an increase in office space vacancy in downtown, and with companies continuing to have their employees to work from home because of the pandemic.

The largest hurdle on the project has always had to do with the cost: High Rock bought the building for $33 million in 2008, but the assessed value is now $14.2 million, according to city tax records. In 2013, High Rock sought $39 million in tax credits and other assistance to build apartment and retail space.

