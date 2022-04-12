R.I. Senate poised to pass ‘evergreen contract’ bills despite objections from mayors

“If Rhode Islanders think they are feeling pain at the pump now, just wait until municipal employee contracts go on indefinitely and unelected arbitrators award multi-million-dollar contracts,” said North Providence Mayor Charles A. Lombardi, president of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns. “These financial giveaways will negatively impact the fiscal health of municipalities across the state and place further financial burden on taxpayers.”

Two of the bills would extend all provisions of existing firefighter and police contracts until a new agreement is reached or an arbitrator rules. The third bill would expand binding arbitration for municipal employees.

PROVIDENCE — The state Senate on Tuesday is poised to pass three bills that mayors are warning will “tie the hands” of municipal leaders and lead to higher costs for taxpayers.

But Senate Labor Committee Chairman Frank A. Ciccone III, a Providence Democrat and former union official, defended the two bills he has introduced to extend contract terms until news deals are reached. He said the legislation would simply continue what is common practice now.

Ciccone – who previously served as business manager of state judicial employees Local Union 808 and as a field representative for the Rhode Island Laborers’ District Council – said he can remember only one time when a municipality (East Providence) did not continue the contract terms until a new deal was reached.

“Mayor Lombardi said he would come after me, and I told him, ‘You do what you have to do,’ ” Ciccone said. “We know what has happened. We know everyone does continuations until new successor agreements are negotiated. But in the future, no one knows what is going to take place. We would just like it to continue.”

The Senate has passed the so-called “evergreen contract” legislation twice before, but it has never received approval from the House.

The House Labor Committee held hearings on three identical bills and held them for further study. “At this time, the bills remain under consideration as part of the committee process,” House spokesman Larry Berman said.

Lombardi, an ally of Governor Daniel J. McKee, said he hopes that McKee, a former Cumberland mayor, would veto the bills if they make it to his desk.

“I can’t speak for him, but if I was there, I would veto it,” he said. “I don’t understand it. The taxpayers are the only people who will take a beating.”

McKee’s press secretary, Alana O’Hare, said, “We are reviewing the legislation at this time.”

Lombardi said that while many municipalities agree to extend contract terms during negotiations, they would no longer have a choice if these bills pass. “This is an insult to the taxpayers who are footing the bill,” he said.

In a letter to senators, Lombardi and League of Cities and Towns interim director Jordan Day noted that the Senate vote comes soon after a court ruling in a legal challenge to a 2019 contract continuation law. In the lawsuit, 19 cities and towns representing more than 60 percent of the state’s population claimed that the 2019 law violates the contracts clause and home rule provisions of the state constitution.

And on March 25, state Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Lanphear ruled that the plaintiffs have standing to challenge that law as a violation of the contracts clause, but he said the plaintiffs failed to show it violated home rule provisions.

“In light of the ongoing litigation in this area,” Lombardi and Day wrote, “the General Assembly should not be expanding contract continuation laws.”

They argued that the expiration date of union contracts is important because it motivates both sides to resolve issues and reach a new deal. “Without those deadlines, employees have little incentive to negotiate if they believe their current contract provisions are better than what may result from a new contract,” they said.

Also, Lombardi and Day argued that expanding “lifetime contracts” to police and fire would limit the ability to negotiate changes to police and fire contracts, including departmental policies and oversight. “State lawmaker efforts to enhance law enforcement accountability will be much harder if police contracts never expire,” they said.

The League of Cities and Towns also urged senators to reject a bill to expand binding arbitration for municipal employees.

Senator Valerie J. Lawson, an East Providence Democrat who is vice president of the National Education Association Rhode Island, introduced the bill, which would make municipal arbitration binding on wages and establish new factors arbitrators to consider.

The League of Cities and Towns noted one of those factors would be comparing compensation in other cities and towns “of comparable size,” saying that does not account for local financial conditions.

“Rhode Island communities vary in local resources, and our state has a lower per capita income than Massachusetts, Connecticut, or New Hampshire,” the group said. “If an arbitrator chooses wealthier communities for comparisons, cities and towns would be providing wages that their tax base cannot afford.”

But the legislation is backed by union groups who note municipal arbitration is now binding only on non-economic issues that don’t require the expenditure of money.

Rhode Island Council 94 legislative and political action coordinator James Cenerini urged passage of the House version of the bill, saying it would “level the playing field.” In written testimony, he said, “Municipal employees need a fair, balanced, and objective process which provides fair, full, and final resolutions to all issues.”

Cenerini said the “landscape has changed” because “school committee, town managers, and mayors often threaten to unilaterally impose contract terms.”

And he said Connecticut has had binding arbitration for all municipal employees and teachers for many years.

The Senate is scheduled to take up the legislation when it meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday.









