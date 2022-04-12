Shirts pay homage to Rhode Island’s greatest historical hits

But now the Rhode Island Historical Society and the Frog & Toad gift shop are reaching back even further in time to produce a series of “classic rock”-style T-shirts that pay homage to the greatest hits in Rhode Island’s truly rebellious past.

PROVIDENCE — Back in the day, you might have purchased a concert T-shirt when you went to see Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard, or Aerosmith at what many native Rhode Islanders still think of as the Providence Civic Center (now the Dunkin’ Donuts Center).

The Rhode Island Historical Society and the Frog & Toad gift shop are producing a series of "classic rock" T-shirts marking moments in Rhode Island history, including this Gaspee Affair shirt in the style of Led Zeppelin’s 1977 North American tour shirt.

The first T-shirt, unveiled on Friday, highlights the Gaspee Affair in the style of Led Zeppelin’s 1977 North American tour shirt – depicting the HMS Gaspee, a British customs schooner, after it was looted and torched by a group of Rhode Island hell-raisers.

Advertisement

The Gaspee burned in 1772, marking one of the earliest acts of rebellion by the Colonies, but the Boston Tea Party, which took place more than a year later, remains far more celebrated. “Typical Boston grandstanding,” Frog & Toad co-owner Asher Schofield said.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The T-shirts will help mark both the 250th anniversary of the Gaspee Affair and the 200th anniversary of the Rhode Island Historical Society. The T-shirts cost $22 and are available online and at Frog & Toad’s store on Hope Street in Providence. All proceeds will benefit the Rhode Island Historical Society.

“This project has been a collaboration of historical proportions,” Schofield said. “Working with the Rhode Island Historical Society has been incredibly educational and inspiring. While their brilliant historians don’t exactly lead a rock-n-roll lifestyle, their wealth of knowledge and insight have led to the development of designs that I think Rhode Islanders will really love.”

“The 250th anniversary of the Gaspee Affair in June will be a hugely significant anniversary in many ways,” Rhode Island Historical Society executive director C. Morgan Grefe said. “Just as it kicks off our 200th anniversary, it kicks off commemoration of so much of the American Revolution. It is a complex and nuanced story, and we are lucky to have great exhibits online and in person, plus articles and events, on the meaning of the Gaspee Affair and the Revolution.”

Advertisement

The Gaspee Affair is the first of three T-shirts that will be released this spring, with a new design released every two weeks. Schofield declined to reveal the other two designs.

But fans of The Doors or the Dorr Rebellion might like one of the upcoming designs.

Grefe said part of the inspiration for the project stemmed from her attempt to see a reenactment of the Dorr Rebellion, an 1842 insurgency that was crushed militarily but that forced Rhode Island to rewrite its constitution and expand the eligibility to vote. She said the reenactors ended up canceling the event because their vehicle broke down, and that image of guys dressed like Thomas Wilson Dorr stranded on the side of the road made her dream of a Doors cover band whose members dressed like Dorr.

At the same time, Sarah Carr, the historical society’s director of advancement and public engagement, had been itching to mark the group’s 200th anniversary in a way that highlighted “Rhode Island’s punk rock mentality.” So after hearing about The Doors/Dorr dream, she reached out to Schofield, and they began talking about the concert T-shirt concept along with artist Maret Bondorew.

Advertisement

Bondorew designed the “Knock it Off” T-shirts that Frog & Toad sold in 2020, capturing then-governor Gina M. Raimondo’s admonition to those who flouted public health protocols during the pandemic. The store sold thousands of those T-shirts, donating 20 percent of the proceeds to the Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The end result was a “Led Zeppelin/Gaspee Affair mashup” that pays tribute “to the rock stars who dared board the HMS Gaspee and go toe-to-toe with the King of England.”

So could future concert T-shirts feature more recent Rhode Island historical events, such as the state banking crisis, Operation Plunder Dome, or the 38 Studios fiasco?

“I can tell you all of those topics have been discussed, as has the Blizzard of ‘78,” Schofield said. “Are you familiar with the Ozzy Osbourne album ‘Blizzard of Ozz’? I see a lot of potential there.”





















Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.