Some say Narragansett right-of-way is being used wrong

First, though, you might have to skirt a few obstacles to get there. On a recent weekday that included a truck, a boat, and then a pile of wood. That tension has become a hot potato in this coastal town: Neighbors blame a former member of the Narragansett Town Council, Rick Lema, for deliberately putting obstacles in the path. Lema lives in a house next to the path. Also, the truck that’s sometimes parked there belongs to Dean Hoxsie, the former police chief of Narragansett. Hoxsie is now the chief of the Division of Law Enforcement at the Department of Environmental Management.

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The path off Mumford Road marked “4444″ is listed at 20 feet wide on town property maps, enough to get a kayak or a canoe down to the Narrow River at its end.

According to people who live in the 140-home neighborhood, which locals call the Pasani plat, they were told when they bought their properties they had access to this path to get to the water. But for years, they’ve faced obstacles, including Lema telling their children they couldn’t use it, some neighbors say.

“It’s a clear and demonstrable attempt to block water access,” said Terry Ranney, who lives nearby and has gotten involved in the effort to resolve the issue. “I’m kind of befuddled.”

The winding path to resolving this dispute has ended up at the state Coastal Resources Management Council, Rhode Island’s coastal regular. The agency designates public rights-of-way to the shore. The legal status of the Mumford Road pathway, and whether it’s a point where the public has access to the shore, is one of several that it’s taking under consideration right now, a process that involves legal research before a vote of its politically appointed board. The matter is still pending.

Nick Gorham, an attorney who’s representing Lema in this matter, said he’ll make his case at the CRMC if he has to.

“I think that there is a great deal of evidence that suggests that it’s not a public right-of-way,” Gorham said.

Gorham declined to elaborate on whether the operative word in that statement is “public” — in other words, whether it’s a right-of-way, but only for some people, like people who live in Pasani plat.

That’s the position of some people in the neighborhood: When the Pasani plat was constructed in the 1960s, the developer set aside this parcel for people who live there. If CRMC designated it as a right-of-way to the shore, though, the path would become open for anyone to access.

Hoxsie, the DEM official whose truck neighbors say is often parked there, did not directly respond to a request for comment, but Michael Healey, a spokesman for the Department of Environmental Management, said in an email: “Dean is staying at a friend’s house on the street while his own home is being renovated. He maintains that he may park where he is parking because the property has not been determined to be a right of way by CRMC and has historically been used in the same way by his friend.”

At a January meeting, CRMC attorney Anthony DeSisto said the agency still needed to do additional research about the history of this right-of-way. They have to go back to the 1960s, when the development was plotted out.

“We did our research on it, but I really feel like we’re going to have to do a bit more before it can be recommended for a public hearing in the town of Narragansett,” DeSisto said at that meeting.

That effort was still ongoing as of Tuesday. James Tierney, the Narragansett town manager, said in an email that the plot of land next to Lema’s home is a right-of-way, but the town is looking into the history of the parcel.

The recent history, at least, has been contentious.

“I actually have always wanted to use it,” said John Kisseberth, another neighbor. “I just don’t have that gumption.”

Kisseberth said two of his three kids did have that gumption, and were told by Lema they couldn’t use it.

“When my kids came home and said they got screamed at and all this, I just said, you know, let it go,” Kisseberth said. “That’s just the way he is.”

Kisseberth now regrets that decision. He is not letting it go anymore.

“I’ve really got to raise my hand and say, ‘This is wrong,’” Kisseberth said.

Lema did not respond to requests for comment on this situation, which has led to bad blood and tensions among some in the neighborhood.

Lema’s next door neighbor, Doug Fisher, said Hoxsie started parking in the right-of-way about two years ago. Fisher confronted Lema about it. Lema then put in a new driveway and Hoxsie stopped parking in the right-of-way, but this winter, Hoxsie started doing it again when Lema was in Florida, Fisher said.

Fisher and Lema have also been at odds over Fisher’s boat dock. Lema said it was encroaching onto his property, Fisher said. Fisher said it wasn’t on Lema’s property.

The blockage of this particular right-of-way has ebbed and flowed over the years, according to Fisher, but there’s always been some degree of contention over it. A handful of people in the neighborhood still do use the right-of-way, skirting around the obstacles, Fisher said. But others say they’re warded off. Lema has lived there for more than 20 years and before that it was his family’s home, according to neighbors. When Lema was serving as a member of the Town Council, he didn’t block it as much, Fisher said. But “when he lost the election, he went right back to doing it.”

In part because the problem was getting worse, and also to prevent Lema from trying to acquire it, Fisher got involved with an effort to get it designed as a coastal right-of-way. He worked with Tony Colombo, a town resident and a member of the Narragansett Coastal Access Improvement Committee, to get the heir to the Pasani development to give the right-of-way to the CRMC. According to Fisher and Colombo, Lema had tried to acquire the property from the heir. Instead of doing that, the heir wrote in a letter to the CRMC to donate the land. The intention had always been for people within Pasani plat to use that strip of land to access the water, the heir wrote.

Donating land directly to CRMC is not the typical route to get something designated as a right-of-way. CRMC doesn’t create or own rights-of-way. It doesn’t even determine ownership of them. In fact, in some cases rights-of-way are privately owned, but the public has the right to traverse them because of their history. Instead CRMC identifies rights-of-way that already exist, by looking into the history of their use and the way they’ve been recorded in plat maps. Some of those plat maps are buried deep inside municipal vaults.

CRMC’s goal is to find a new right-of-way for every mile of shore in the state. There are more than 400 miles of shoreline in Rhode Island, with around 250 shoreline rights-of-way designated so far, give or take.

In other words, there’s still a long way to go. But that pace could accelerate with more people interested in expanding coastal access, whether through a right-of-way or other means. Colombo said Narragansett’s meetings on the issue used to be pretty quiet.

“Now people show up,” he said.

They showed up at a meeting in mid-March, where the Mumford Road right-of-way was on the agenda of the Narragansett Coastal Access Improvement Committee.

People who live in Pasani plat were in the crowd, including Ranney.

“I want to see the enforcement of that right-of-way so my kids, people in the neighborhood, and anyone else who’s eligible to use that can use that when they want without an owner coming out and claiming it’s not a right-of-way, get off my property, and other possible threats,” Ranney told the group. “It’s beyond the pale.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.