Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery charged with receiving stolen guns

The girl’s father, Adam Montgomery, 32, was indicted last month by a Hillsborough County grand jury on a felony charge of second-degree assault, with prosecutors alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He pleaded not guilty.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, is the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, who went missing sometime in late November or early December of 2019 and has not been found.

The stepmother of a 7-year-old Manchester, N.H., girl who disappeared in 2019 has been arrested and charged with two counts of receiving stolen property in connection with gun thefts in Manchester in September to October 2019, officials said Tuesday.

Adam Montgomery also has been arrested on misdemeanor charges of interference with custody and endangering the welfare of a child.

Last week, he faced new charges alleging he stole a rifle and shotgun belonging to someone identified only as C.F., the Globe reported. He waived arraignment and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He remains held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester.

Kayla Montgomery, who is estranged from Adam Montgomery, now stands accused of receiving or keeping a rifle and shotgun belonging to C.F., while knowing or believing that the guns were most likely stolen, according to a statement Tuesday from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Both charges are Class A felonies and carry a maximum sentence of seven and a half to 15 years in state prison, the statement said. Kayla Montgomery is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

Officials said there is no evidence of a connection between the stolen guns and the child’s disappearance. They declined to release further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

Kayla Montgomery was previously indicted on a felony charge of theft by deception, alleging that she told state Health Department workers that Harmony lived with her from November 2019 to June 2021, and that she received food stamp benefits for the child. She pleaded not guilty.

Manchester police ask that anyone with information about Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance or her whereabouts to call the department’s 24-hour tip line for the case at 603-203-6060.

Material from past Globe reports and Globe wire services was used in this article.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.