‘Supersized Creatures’ exhibit to debut at Stone Zoo

The Stone Zoo will present a new installation beginning on May 7 titled “Supersized Creatures.” Visitors will be able to see 30 large animal sculptures, made from millions of colorful bricks.

“For example, the iconic praying mantis sculpture is composed of more than 38,000 bricks and weighs 370 pounds,” the zoo said in a statement. “The striking red spitting cobra takes more than 92,000 bricks to come to life and weighs a whopping 932 pounds. Prepared to be wowed by these figures and more — both literally and figuratively.”