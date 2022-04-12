This is what it’s like inside Providence’s Superman building right now

Painted ceilings adorn the long empty Industrial National Bank Building, also known as the Superman Building, in Providence on April 12, 2022.

The noise clacks off the colossal black columns that line the edge of the lobby. Golden images of mythical gods and creatures embellish the ceiling, holding staffs, blowing horns, and spreading their wings.

PROVIDENCE — There are two sets of heavy bronze doors, one on either side of the empty, grand lobby. When a visitor walks, their footsteps echo off the marble floor.

A placard honoring WWIII veterans hangs in the old Superman Building. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

This is 111 Westminster St., also known as the Providence’s Superman building. It’s been vacant for nine years as of Tuesday, and taking a peek inside transports you to another era of architecture, finance, and society.

The lobby links Kennedy Plaza to Westminster Street, two of the busiest sections of downtown. But right now, the bottom floor of this long-shuttered building is quiet, with hints of the past scattered about: Metal calendars showing old dates. Gold pens chained to counters. A gigantic desktop computer.

Advertisement

Calendars remain unchanged on the ground floor lobby of the long empty Superman Building in Providence. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

A mailbox next to the elevators in the Superman Building at 111 Westminster Street in Providence. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

After almost a decade standing empty in the center of the city the owner, Massachueustts-based High Rock Development, and the state of Rhode Island announced plans to develop the Superman building into 285 new residential units with spaces for retail, office, community, and events. The building is expected to get a second life, but it’s also a potential rebirth for downtown when more than 400 new residents move in.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Interior demolition isn’t expected for another five or six months. Until then, this Art Deco structure, which first opened for tenants in October 1928, will have a few more quiet moments.

Two and half floors beneath the grand lobby is the old bank vault, which once held $6 billion in assets behind two doors that weigh 17 tons each. Hundreds of deposit boxes of different sizes kept the most prized possessions of wealthy Rhode Islanders safe. One box, which still had a key in the lock, had a hand-written tag that read “Key - Locker #121 at the Industrial National Bank” in faded, red cursive.

Advertisement

Rows of empty safe deposit boxes sit inside the former bank vault of the long empty Industrial National Bank Building, also known as Superman Building, at 111 Westminster Street in Providence on April 12, 2022. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Bill Fishcher, spokesperson for High Rock Development, gives a tour of the bank vault in the basement of the Superman Building. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

In another room, white cages once held the expensive rugs that wealthy East Siders used to store here before heading to vacation out of town. Money-counting rooms, where hundreds use to work each week, are empty other than the open safes against the wall.

Bits of plaster, fallen off ceilings or walls, scatter dark hallways and forgotten corners. Public tours, which were provided during the “Save the Superman” campaign in the mid-2010s, ceased about four years ago.

Rows of empty safe deposit boxes are still in the old vault. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The cages where wealthy Rhode Islanders would store expensive carpets and other belongings when they went on vacation. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

“We’re excited about today,” said Bill Fischer, a spokesman for High Rock, on a tour Tuesday afternoon. “But we know the old greying lady looks a little dank right now.”

While sections of the Superman’s interior are crumbling, most of the floors on the upper levels offer a look at a time when corner offices ruled, with office designs going back five decades on display.

On the seventh floor, aged drop ceilings and built-in shelves dominate. Office numbers on the tops of doorways are etched in old-fashioned serif font with chipping, gold plates.

Office lights and exit lights glow in the long empty Superman Building in Providence. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The lobby elevators sit unused inside the old Superman Building. Right now, they only go part-way up the 29-story building. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

After Bank of America left on April 12, 2013, High Rock created a mock office space on part of the seventh floor, with modern conference room and a lounge for a collaborative work environment. Through the windows visitors can see sweeping views of the city: the old Biltmore hotel sign, Kennedy Plaza, and the Providence Place Mall. The mock office space was shown to potential tenants, but none of them moved in.

Advertisement

On the 29th floor is a conference room with chipping leather paneling and porthole walls. It use to be where major corporations and powerful nonprofits held board meetings, and where the president of Bank of America reported to work each day. Today, the only tenants are the peregrine falcons atop the building, circling nearby in close formation.

A bathroom on the 7th floor of Superman Building. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Providence City Hall can be seen from the 7th floor of the Superman Building. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

A mock office was set up on the 7th floor of the long-empty Superman Building as a space to show prospective tenants. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The building, which only kind of looks like an office tower from the 1950s TV show “Adventures of Superman,” isn’t a must-see attraction in Rhode Island. Critics have called it an “eyesore.” Some have called for the city to purchase the building, others have called for a once-and-for-all plan for Kennedy Plaza and the bus station that would include the Superman building. The most skeptical say it’s time to just tear it down — something supporters say would be an “absolute sin” that would leave a hole in Providence’s skyline.

A lot has changed since office workers filled the 428-foot skyscraper. But until the renovations begin sometime this fall, the only footsteps in the city’s tallest building will be those of the security guards, shining their flashlights around what will soon be no-longer empty halls.

A pressure valve in the basement of the Superman Building. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

An empty office chair in the lobby of the long empty Superman Building in Providence. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe













Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.