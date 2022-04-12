fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two wounded in South Boston shooting early Tuesday, police say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated April 12, 2022, 13 minutes ago

Two men suffered gunshot wounds early Tuesday in South Boston, police said.

Officers responded to Crowley Rogers Way around 12:21 a.m. where they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds, police said. He was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of what police said are non-life threatening wounds.

While officers were still on the scene, a 19-year-old man arrived at the emergency room of an unidentified hospital where he sought treatment for gunshot wounds that police said are considered non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

