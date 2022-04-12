Two wounded in South Boston shooting early Tuesday, police say

Officers responded to Crowley Rogers Way around 12:21 a.m. where they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds, police said. He was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of what police said are non-life threatening wounds.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds early Tuesday in South Boston, police said.

While officers were still on the scene, a 19-year-old man arrived at the emergency room of an unidentified hospital where he sought treatment for gunshot wounds that police said are considered non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

