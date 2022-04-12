N.Y. lieutenant governor resigns following campaign finance indictment

“While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as lieutenant governor,” she wrote in a statement. “New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them.”

Governor Kathy Hochul, who selected Benjamin to be her lieutenant governor less than a year ago, announced that he was stepping down “effective immediately.”

Lieutenant Governor Brian A. Benjamin of New York resigned on Tuesday as the state’s second-in-command, hours after federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment accusing him of directing a brazen scheme to funnel illegal donations to his past political campaigns and cover up the criminal activity.

Advertisement

The five-count indictment said that Benjamin conspired to direct $50,000 in state funds to a Harlem real estate developer’s charity while he was a state senator. In exchange, the developer orchestrated thousands of dollars in illegal campaign contributions to Benjamin’s unsuccessful 2021 campaign for New York City comptroller and to his state Senate campaign, the indictment said.

Benjamin was also accused of offering to help the developer, Gerald Migdol, obtain a zoning variance if he made a $15,000 donation to a separate fund for state Senate Democrats. The developer was arrested on federal charges in November.

“This is a simple story of corruption,” Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said at a news conference before Benjamin’s resignation. “Taxpayer money for campaign contributions. A quid quo pro. This for that. That’s bribery, plain and simple.”

Benjamin’s resignation will complicate Hochul’s bid to be elected to her first full term as governor; she was catapulted into office after her predecessor, Andrew M. Cuomo, resigned in disgrace in August.

Despite his resignation, Benjamin is likely to remain on the Democratic primary ballot in June, along with two main challengers. Because Benjamin was designated as the Democratic Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor, his name could only be removed at this point if he were to move out of the state, die or seek another office.

Advertisement

There is no suggestion that Hochul was party to Benjamin’s alleged criminal conduct, which prosecutors said occurred when he was a state senator. Still, she took office last year promising to end an era of impropriety in Albany, and selecting Benjamin, 45, was among her first major decisions as governor.

The indictment — the result of an investigation by the federal prosecutors, the FBI, and the city’s Department of Investigation — accused Benjamin of subsequently engaging in a “series of lies and deceptions to cover up the scheme,” including falsifying campaign donation forms, misleading New York City authorities and giving false information as part of a background check to become lieutenant governor last year.

Earlier in the day, Benjamin pleaded not guilty at a brief appearance in US District Court in lower Manhattan, and was released on $250,000 bond under terms that would require him to get special permission to travel to Albany. He left the courthouse without comment.

The governor, appearing at a news conference in Brooklyn on a mass subway shooting, initially declined to address Benjamin’s arrest. Lawyers for Benjamin, James D. Gatta and William J. Harrington, also initially declined to comment.

Benjamin said last week that he had been cooperating with investigators, after news outlets, including The New York Times, reported details of the investigation. Accompanied by his lawyers, the lieutenant governor met with prosecutors last week, according to a person familiar with the matter; and his top aides were privately reassuring allies that he expected to be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Advertisement

At the news conference, Williams — who announced the charges with Michael J. Driscoll, the assistant director in charge of the New York FBI office, and Jocelyn E. Strauber, commissioner of the city’s Department of Investigation — laid out an audacious corruption scheme. The indictment accused Benjamin of bribing Migdol to help secure small contributions for his comptroller race that could be used to obtain tens of thousands of dollars in public matching funds through a city program.

Prosecutors said that Benjamin first approached Migdol for help in March 2019, months before he announced a campaign for comptroller. In a meeting at Migdol’s home, the developer told Benjamin that it would be challenging to help because the pool of possible contributors he would turn to was the same one that he needed to solicit to support his own charity, Friends of Public School Harlem, a group known for giving out school supplies and groceries to needy families.

“Let me see what I can do,” Benjamin replied, according to the indictment.

While not listed by name in the indictment, Migdol began providing information to investigators after he was arrested in November on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and other crimes related to his role in the fundraising scheme, according to the people with knowledge of the matter. He was referred to in Tuesday’s charging documents as “CC-1,” short for co-conspirator 1.

Advertisement

Migdol’s lawyer, Joel Cohen, declined to comment.

Prosecutors said that Benjamin called Migdol again on Oct. 21, 2020, with another proposal: If the developer contributed $15,000 to another specific political campaign committee, Benjamin said he would help him win support for a zoning variance from a city community board he had once led related to a property Migdol owned.

The indictment says the donation was made Nov. 13, the same day campaign finance records show that Migdol transferred $15,000 to the New York State Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, an organization dedicated to electing Senate Democrats. The zoning variance sought by Migdol has not come before the community board to date.

Over time, Benjamin repeatedly hid his knowledge of the scheme from New York City and state authorities, the prosecutors said. Most notably, the indictment says that during a background check for his appointment as lieutenant governor, Benjamin twice falsely claimed that he had never “directly exercised” his governmental authority “concerning a matter of a donor” he asked for money.

The news of Benjamin’s arrest spread throughout Harlem’s political community Tuesday, with many expressing shock and others declaring his innocence. Benjamin, who rose from being the chair of the Central Harlem community board, was considered a rising star.

Advertisement

“When this is all over with, it’ll be what I know: Brian did not do anything to break the law,” said Hazel N. Dukes, president of the New York state chapter of the NAACP and one of Benjamin’s political mentors.