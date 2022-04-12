Photos: Officials respond to Brooklyn train station after gunman opens fire

Law enforcement officials responded Tuesday to a Brooklyn subway station where a man filled a train with smoke and shot at least 10 people, police said. See photos from the scene: Service at a New York City subway station is disrupted due to a shooting at another station in Brooklyn.STEPHANIE KEITH/NYTA member of the New York Police Department climbed a ladder to retrieve a security camera near a subway station in New York City.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty ImagesEmergency personnel crowded the streets near a subway station in New York City.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty ImagesNew York State Governor Kathy Hochul (center) arrived for a press conference.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty ImagesNew York City Police Department personnel gathered at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn.John Minchillo/Associated PressA person is aided outside a subway car in the Brooklyn.Will B. Wylde/Associated PressThe scene near a Brooklyn subway station where multiple people were shot.John Taggart/For The Washington PostTrain passengers sat by a person who appearws to be wounded on the floor of the MTA.Will B. WyldeEmergency personnel gathered at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn.John Minchillo/Associated PressMembers of the New York Police Department and emergency vehicles crowded the streets after at least 13 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting at a subway station.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty ImagesMembers of the New York Police Department patrolled the streets.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty ImagesPolice and emergency responders gathered at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station in Brooklyn.Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesPolice officers headed down into a subway station as passengers evacuate after a shooting.ANDREW HINDERAKER/NYTPolice and emergency responders at the site of a shooting in Brooklyn.Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesPolice and emergency responders gathered at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station.Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesLaw enforcement gathered near the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn.Kevin Hagen/Associated Press