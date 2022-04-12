fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Officials respond to Brooklyn train station after gunman opens fire

Updated April 12, 2022, 33 minutes ago
Members of the New York Police Department and emergency personnel crowded the streets near a subway station in New York City on Tuesday, after at least 16 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Law enforcement officials responded Tuesday to a Brooklyn subway station where a man filled a train with smoke and shot at least 10 people, police said.

See photos from the scene:

Service at a New York City subway station is disrupted due to a shooting at another station in Brooklyn.STEPHANIE KEITH/NYT
A member of the New York Police Department climbed a ladder to retrieve a security camera near a subway station in New York City.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Emergency personnel crowded the streets near a subway station in New York City.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul (center) arrived for a press conference.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
New York City Police Department personnel gathered at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn.John Minchillo/Associated Press
A person is aided outside a subway car in the Brooklyn.Will B. Wylde/Associated Press
The scene near a Brooklyn subway station where multiple people were shot.John Taggart/For The Washington Post
Train passengers sat by a person who appearws to be wounded on the floor of the MTA.Will B. Wylde
Emergency personnel gathered at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn.John Minchillo/Associated Press
Members of the New York Police Department and emergency vehicles crowded the streets after at least 13 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting at a subway station.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the New York Police Department patrolled the streets.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Police and emergency responders gathered at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station in Brooklyn.Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Police officers headed down into a subway station as passengers evacuate after a shooting.ANDREW HINDERAKER/NYT
Police and emergency responders at the site of a shooting in Brooklyn.Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Police and emergency responders gathered at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station.Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Law enforcement gathered near the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn.Kevin Hagen/Associated Press

