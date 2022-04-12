Inequities persist as some Boston pools are closed

Regarding the story “Many disheartened by Mattapan pool closing: City cites shortage of lifeguards; officials can’t say when it will reopen” (Metro, April 7), what if it were Wellesley? Or Newton? Or Dover? Or Needham? What if it were anyplace but Mattapan? Or Roxbury or Dorchester? There would be a solution immediately; it would never come to this. The fact is that many residents of these other towns either have a pool in their backyard or a summer home somewhere. Mayor Michelle Wu has a lot on her plate but should make this a priority. The Wu administration could offer incentives for lifeguard training, or school credits, and could increase wages for pool employees. There are any number of creative solutions. Once again, in a predominantly Black and brown neighborhood, the disparities continue.

Cathleen Threadgold