Marathon’s ban of runners from Russia, Belarus is counterproductive

Despite my horror at the atrocities committed in Ukraine, I am dismayed by the counterproductive ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Boston Marathon (“BAA: Russia, Belarus runners out,” Sports, April 7). A key goal of sanctions is to weaken support for Vladimir Putin, but the marathon ban does the opposite.
Putin’s propaganda machine tells the Russian people they are victims of Western aggression. The marathon ban reinforces that message. Furthermore, runners who stay home in Russia because they can’t compete lose the opportunity to learn the truth about the war from Western media, which is banned in Russia. Punishing all Russians as a group reinforces Russian nationalism and thus support for their nationalist leader.
Many Russians have risked their lives by protesting the war. Many others have been silenced by fear of retribution against themselves and their families. Our sanctions should be aimed at Putin and his cronies and at Russia’s ability to wage war, not at the Russian people, many of whom are also his victims. Punitive measures against all Russian residents regardless of their individual choices are pure bigotry and contradict the values that make America strong.
Irwin Jungreis
Newton