Marathon’s ban of runners from Russia, Belarus is counterproductive

Despite my horror at the atrocities committed in Ukraine, I am dismayed by the counterproductive ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Boston Marathon (“BAA: Russia, Belarus runners out,” Sports, April 7). A key goal of sanctions is to weaken support for Vladimir Putin, but the marathon ban does the opposite.

Putin’s propaganda machine tells the Russian people they are victims of Western aggression. The marathon ban reinforces that message. Furthermore, runners who stay home in Russia because they can’t compete lose the opportunity to learn the truth about the war from Western media, which is banned in Russia. Punishing all Russians as a group reinforces Russian nationalism and thus support for their nationalist leader.