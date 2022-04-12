OK, no ‘love letters’ from home buyers, but how about poison pen?

Re “ ‘Love letter’ to get a house? Some aren’t buying it: R.I. lawmaker concerned about bias” (Page A1, April 6): While “love letters” from buyers to sellers may become banned in Rhode Island, honest missives such as the following should be tolerated, even recommended:
Dear seller,
My wife and I want to thank you for allowing us to bid 20 percent over your asking price for a house that we believe is overvalued by at least 30 percent. The moment we walked into your home, we looked at each other with tepid faces and said, “Yeah, this will have to do.” After six losing bids on previous homes, and going to dozens of showings, we can no longer muster the endurance and tenacity to find the “perfect” house, so here we are.
We can picture ourselves arguing in the master bedroom over why we have no money left and whose fault it was that we settled for such an uninspiring home. We envision ripping up the stained maroon carpet in the basement, and imagine our 4-year-old son flinging his scrambled eggs all over the bay window behind the “breakfast nook.”
We dream of replacing the hideous light fixture in the living room, and at 6 feet 3 inches, I look forward to ducking under the abnormally low ceiling every time I go upstairs. I anticipate building the strength to open the window in the study that won’t budge. As for the missing shingles and bowing gutters, we can’t wait to replace them, and though we trust that asbestos was once considered a great insulator, we eagerly await its removal from the attic.
Thank you for appreciating our sparkling vision for your unexceptional home.
Sincerely,
Andrew Ginsburg
Southport, Conn.