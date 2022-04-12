OK, no ‘love letters’ from home buyers, but how about poison pen?

Re “ ‘Love letter’ to get a house? Some aren’t buying it: R.I. lawmaker concerned about bias” (Page A1, April 6): While “love letters” from buyers to sellers may become banned in Rhode Island, honest missives such as the following should be tolerated, even recommended:

Dear seller,

My wife and I want to thank you for allowing us to bid 20 percent over your asking price for a house that we believe is overvalued by at least 30 percent. The moment we walked into your home, we looked at each other with tepid faces and said, “Yeah, this will have to do.” After six losing bids on previous homes, and going to dozens of showings, we can no longer muster the endurance and tenacity to find the “perfect” house, so here we are.