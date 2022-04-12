Tops on wish list for next Boston schools chief: academic leader

City needs to build culture of high expectations for all

The next superintendent of the Boston Public Schools should be many of the things described in the article “Supt. 2.0: Boston students and parents weigh in on what they want in the next school chief” (Page A1, April 6), but the single most important characteristic was missing from that list: Boston’s next superintendent must be a strong and unwavering academic leader committed to educational excellence and to ensuring a high-quality educational opportunity for each and every student.

Boston needs a superintendent who will build a culture of high expectations for all. The system should be organized around the recognition that every student can achieve if provided with the right supports, and the primary focus should be on strengthening those supports.