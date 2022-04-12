Tops on wish list for next Boston schools chief: academic leader

City needs to build culture of high expectations for all
The next superintendent of the Boston Public Schools should be many of the things described in the article “Supt. 2.0: Boston students and parents weigh in on what they want in the next school chief” (Page A1, April 6), but the single most important characteristic was missing from that list: Boston’s next superintendent must be a strong and unwavering academic leader committed to educational excellence and to ensuring a high-quality educational opportunity for each and every student.
Boston needs a superintendent who will build a culture of high expectations for all. The system should be organized around the recognition that every student can achieve if provided with the right supports, and the primary focus should be on strengthening those supports.
The expectation that every student should leave Boston Public Schools ready for the future must come from the top and will require academic excellence at every level and expanded access to high school pathways to college and career success. Boston has much work to do to catch up with other communities that are launching and expanding early-college programs, strengthening career-connected learning, and launching innovative high school models such as P-TECH.
The list of qualifications and characteristics that are important in a new superintendent is long, but without strong academic leadership, none of the rest will matter.
Edward M. Lambert Jr.
Executive director
Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education
Boston
Give teachers resources they need, and then hold them accountable
As a former secondary school principal, I read with interest the article “Supt. 2.0,” listing the qualities that parents and students want in the next BPS superintendent. I was surprised by what was not mentioned: any discussion about implementing instructional systems that focus on high-quality teaching and learning. Such systems give teachers the resources needed to produce high levels of achievement for all students and then hold teachers accountable. This is the fundamental business of schooling that is too often overlooked.
Eliot Larson
Charlestown