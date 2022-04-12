Here’s how to keep track of your favorite runners during the 2022 Boston Marathon

Here’s how supporters can live track their favorite athletes as they race toward the finish line in Boston:

For the second time in just 6 months, runners, wheelchair athletes, and fans will flood the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon course, on Monday, April 18.

1. Download the Boston Athletic Association’s racing app

The B.A.A. Racing app is available for free on both iPhone and Android devices, and lets you stay up to date on all things Boston Marathon — including live tracking.

The app also includes leaderboards, race information, course maps, links to live reporting, a selfie station, and links to social media feeds.

2. Follow along on the BAA website

On race day, you can also follow along on the BAA website. The appearance of the website will change the day of the race, and you can track runners by logging in and entering a bib number or name.

3. Sign up for text alerts

The AT&T Athlete Alert program will automatically text updates to a U.S. mobile number, a pager, or any email address.

Alerts come at key points in the race: starting line, 10K, half marathon, 30K, 35K, 40K, and finish line. You can register for the alerts via text message, on the AT&T Athlete Alert sign-up page, or in person near the bib number pick-up area at the John Hancock Sports and Fitness Expo.

4. Watch on live TV or follow on social media

Tracking people at the front of the pack is even easier — as the marathon will be broadcast live on television, locally on WBZ-TV and nationally on NBC Sports Network. Updates on leaders will also be tweeted from @BostonMarathon and @BostonMar_Pro.