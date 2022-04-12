How to watch the 2022 Boston Marathon on TV or streaming

Here’s what you need to know to watch the marathon live:

If you don’t want to deal with traffic and crowds but still want to stay up-to-date on the race, you’re in luck. There are plenty of ways to keep tabs on the 2022 Boston Marathon from the comfort of your home.

On April 18, hundreds of thousands of spectators will line the Boston Marathon route from Hopkinton to the Back Bay to watch tens of thousands of runners.

First of all, here’s when the race starts …

▪ 9:02 a.m.: Men’s wheelchair

▪ 9:05 a.m.: Women’s wheelchair

▪ 9:30 a.m.: Handcycles and duos

▪ 9:37 a.m.: Elite men

▪ 9:45 a.m.: Elite women

▪ 9:50 a.m.: Para athletics divisions

▪ 10 a.m.: Wave 1

▪ 10:25 a.m.: Wave 2

▪ 10:50 a.m.: Wave 3

▪ 11:15 a.m.: Wave 4

Click here to see the elite fields | Click here to learn how to track your favorite runner

If you want to watch the race on TV …

Local coverage will be available on WBZ-TV (CBS). Pre-race coverage begins with “WBZ This Morning” at 4:30 a.m., and race coverage will start at 9 a.m.

Olympic medalist and Waltham native Deena Kastor will cover the race alongside Lisa Hughes and Toni Reavis. CBS will replay the race on Saturday at 4 p.m. on myTV38.

Live national coverage will air on USA Network and the NBC Sports app from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A primetime encore replay of the race will air on Olympic Channel at 8 p.m.

For program and channel information, check your local listings.

If you want to listen to the race on the radio …

WBZ NewsRadio 1030 will begin coverage at 9 a.m. Jeff Brown will host the coverage, and there will be a team of reporters along the course.

You can also listen to the coverage on the iHeartRadio app.

If you want to live stream the race …

CBSBoston.com will stream coverage beginning at 9 a.m. Their team will also have a camera fixed on the finish line starting at around 12:15 p.m.

If you’re outside of New England (or your company’s computer servers are outside of New England), you won’t be able to view the professional portion of the race, from about 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CBSBoston.com’s online streaming rights end at the New England border for that portion of the race.