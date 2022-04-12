Bruins were glad to see old friend Torey Krug back in town with the Blues

“I texted Torey, ‘It’s not going to the rafters just yet, buddy,’ ” the coach said. “He got me back with a zinger, I’m sure.”

The potential that Torey Krug’s old Bruins number could be back in rotation let Bruce Cassidy reach out and poke one of his favorite former players.

Hampus Lindholm wore No. 47 in Anaheim, but he didn’t ask for that jersey when he arrived in Boston last month.

With the Blues in town Tuesday, the Bruins were happy to see Krug, visiting for the first time since signing a seven-year, $45.5 million deal with St. Louis in October 2020. Krug (8-27—35 in 57 games) was listed as probable by coach Craig Berube; he missed 10 games after taking a slash to the left hand March 22.

Krug’s old club, which signed the undrafted puck-mover out of Michigan State in 2012, prepared a video tribute that included highlights from his Black-and-Gold career. Krug blossomed into a premier attacker from the back end, and his stature (5 feet 9 inches, 186 pounds) did not prevent him from landing one of the most memorable hits in recent memory, on future St. Louis teammate Robert Thomas in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Before puck drop, Cassidy effused for several minutes about Krug, whom he began coaching during his Providence days.

“I always enjoyed his personality,” Cassidy said. “He’s got plenty of confidence without being one of those arrogant guys. I think he has a sense of humor, so he could be a prankster. He found a willing guy he could go back and forth with here” — fellow shorty Brad Marchand — “so I think that lightened up everybody.

“He was great in the community. He was a guy that loves Boston, no doubt about that. And in the room, he’d speak his mind.

“Myself, when I’d talk to him, whether it was D meeting or power play, he had no problem telling me, ‘That’s not what I saw,’ and we’d hash it out. I appreciate that in a guy. Yet when the puck dropped, he was on board. Whatever we were doing, he’s in.”

Krug was “a student of the game, an information hog,” Cassidy continued.

Though he became a well-rounded defenseman, his greatest value was on the man advantage.

“A true quarterback,” Cassidy said, noting Krug’s elite ability to spit out opponents’ tendencies, run plays, and settle down the unit.

“He had the confidence to say, ‘Hey, Marsh, Pasta, this is what we’re doing, get to your spots.’ Not everyone can say that to the high-end guys. He was certainly a guy that got everyone on the same page.”

Torey Krug played seven full seasons with the Bruins before signing with St. Louis in October 2020. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

His former D partner Brandon Carlo was one of several Bruins to hang out with Krug Monday night.

This visit was like old times for Krug, less the 60 minutes in uniform.

“Give him a smile in warm-ups,” Carlo said, “but after that, you’ve got to go with the Zdeno Chara mentality: no friends on the ice.”

Cassidy didn’t have much of an update on David Pastrnak (apparently hampered by a core injury) or Lindholm (lower body). “I guess they’re dragging on a little longer than I thought,” Cassidy said. “I still don’t believe it’ll be long, long term.” Both players skated before the team practiced en masse. Pastrnak sat for a fourth straight game. Lindholm has missed the last three … Krug’s 59 points in 2018 (14-45—59) were the highest total by a Bruins defenseman since Ray Bourque’s 82 in 1996. Krug’s replacement on the No. 1 power-play unit, Charlie McAvoy (8-44—52), is within striking distance of Krug’s peak in assists and points.

Matt Grzelcyk, who came up grabbing his shoulder in a puck battle with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway Sunday, could be on track for Thursday’s game against Ottawa. Connor Clifton replaced him on the third pair Tuesday, switching to the left side. Josh Brown drew in on the right. Should Grzelcyk remain out — and Cassidy didn’t think he would — Jack Ahcan could get a look. Ahcan was an extra at the morning skate … Cassidy was coaching in his 500th NHL game Tuesday, the last 390 with the Bruins. His winning percentage (.674, 239-104-46 entering the game) ranks fourth among Bruins coaches, first among those who coached longer than three seasons … St. Louis and Boston were meeting for the first time since Oct. 26, 2019.

