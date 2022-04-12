Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca details bid he’ll make for Premier League club Chelsea this week

Members of the consortium Pagliuca is leading are believed to include Larry Tanenbaum, NBA chairman of the board and owner of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, and MLS’s Toronto FC; Eduardo Saverin, a co-founder of Facebook; and Bob Iger, former CEO of the Walt Disney Company.

Steve Pagliuca, co-owner of the Celtics, said that he will make a “substantial and credible bid proposal” Thursday for the historic Chelsea soccer team of the English Premier League, which Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich put on the market after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to sanctions from the British government.

Pagliuca said in a statement Tuesday that his group’s primary goal is “to make strategic investments to continue competing for championships and trophies” in the Premier League, Champions League, and the Women’s Super League, which Pagliuca said is “the only Super League we intend competing in, for the record,” a nod to the failed bid last year by some prominent owners of European teams to create a new men’s Super League.

The goal, said Pagliuca, is to “support our players and managers to make sure that Chelsea are habitual winners and title contenders.”

Pagliuca guaranteed to fans that his group will not change the name, colors, or logo of the London-based club, that it is committed to renovating or redeveloping the club’s Stamford Bridge stadium, and that it will make a concerted effort to have a “significant positive impact in the community.”

“Ultimately, fans will see our commitment and, we hope, trust us to stay true to our values on and off the pitch,” he said. “We understand the responsibilities that come with such an important sporting institution and hold ourselves accountable to the fans.”

Pagliuca’s group is one of four finalists in the bidding, with the Chelsea board of governors, guided by Raine Group, to choose the winning bid before sending that pick to the British government for final approval Monday. The deadline to submit bids is Thursday.

Chelsea FC, founded in 1905, has won six league titles in the Premier League, is the defending Champions League winner, and is where US men’s national team star Christian Pulisic plays.

The other three finalist groups are led by Todd Boehly, part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers; the Ricketts family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, along with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert; and Sir Martin Broughton, along with Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owners Dave Blitzer and Josh Harris.

Estimates on the selling price of the club range from $2 billion to $5 billion.

Abramovich has pledged that net proceeds of the sale will go to Ukrainian war refugees.

“This process has been a disconcerting time for the football club and fans,” said Pagliuca. “Throughout my life and career, my ethos has always been to operate quietly, with integrity, and let my actions and results speak loudly.

“However, it is imperative to clarify and assure supporters about our bid group and its commitments, to emphasize how seriously we take our potential responsibility to Chelsea.”

Pagliuca said his group expects that its bid will satisfy all requirements of the Premier League, UK government, and the UEFA, the governing body of European soccer.

“We pledge to honor our commitment to credibility and good guardianship of Chelsea Football Club from day one,” he said.

Pagliuca attended Chelsea’s 6-0 victory over Southampton Saturday, and wished the club the “very best of luck” in Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal match against Real Madrid.

In February, Pagliuca led a group of investors in a purchase of 55 percent of the Atalanta club in Serie A, Italy’s top-flight soccer league. If his Chelsea bid is successful, Pagliuca would have to divest himself from the Atalanta franchise because UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, prohibits owning or controlling more than one team.

Should Pagliuca’s group win the bidding, he would join Fenway Sports Group as a Boston-based owner of a Premier League team. FSG bought the Liverpool club in 2010.

Pagliuca, 67, is the alternate governor of the Celtics, which he and Wyc Grousbeck, the team’s governor, purchased in December 2002. He also is a managing director of Boston-based Bain Capital, a global equity firm with roughly $80 billion under management.

